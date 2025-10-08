If your washing never seems to dry well indoors, this dehumidifier is the one I'd buy – and it has £30 off today
It's a simple and effective model for tackling wet clothes, damp air and musty smells during the cooler months...
Drying laundry indoors presents a unique challenge: you're fighting against humidity, poor ventilation and often cooler temperatures. And while a regular dehumidifier will help by pulling moisture out of the air, not all are great at handling actively wet laundry.
What you really need is a model that can shift large volumes of moisture super efficiently, maintain airflow and run reliably while doing so. That's why, after comparing specifications from our best specifications, features and feedback, the ProBreeze 20L/Day model with laundry mode, RRP £189.99 on Amazon, is the one I'd pick.
It didn't quite make it into the top 6 in our best dehumidifiers buying guide, but it's still highly commended in our runners-up section. And here's what makes it stand out as one of the best for drying clothes indoors in winter.
The ProBreeze Premium 20L Dehumidifier with Special Laundry mode is designed to extract up to 20 litres of moisture from the air every day, which makes it ideal for busy households that dry a lot of clothes inside regularly.
There's a generous 5.5 litre water tank, which is large enough to cope with several loads of washing before needing to be emptied. And if, like me, you'd rather not keep checking on it, you can attach the continuous drainage hose so excess water runs away automatically.
However, what really sets this dehumidifier apart is its dedicated Laundry Mode, which our reviewer deemed excellent. This one-touch setting ramps up the fan speed and extraction rate to tackle damp laundry more efficiently.
Essentially, it tells the unit to work at full power until the surrounding air has dried out, so it's perfect for those evenings when you've got clothes hanging on an airer and need them ready for the school run.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
So, if you regularly dry laundry indoors and want a dehumidifier that can genuinely make a difference, this is the one I'd choose. It's powerful, reliable and thoughtfully designed for family washing loads.
The Laundry Mode takes the guesswork out of drying – you simply switch it on, shut the door and let it get to work. It helps prevent that musty, lingering dampness that can build up in busy homes during autumn and winter.
It's not the cheapest on the market, but it's a solid long-term investment, and right now there's £30 off, so make sure you snap on up before the offer ends!!
Alternative dehumidifiers with laundry modes
The best dehumidifier we've tested, the MeacoDry Arete Two is quiet, easy to use, works superbly and is very energy-efficient compared to other compressor dehumidifiers. Plus, its Smart Laundry Mode is brilliant at drying wet washing indoors.
Whilst we don't think it can quite beat the MeacoDry Arete Two on overall performance, Pro Breeze's 30L High Capacity Dehumidifier with Special Laundry Mode, one of the highest extraction rates on the market.
Our reviewer rated the Duux Bora smart dehumidifier for its speedy laundry drying times, large water tank, and carbon filter for removing odours, gases, and smoke.
Will you be getting your hands on a dehumidifier with a dedicated laundry mode? Let me know in the comments.
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property ladder, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.