If your washing never seems to dry well indoors, this dehumidifier is the one I'd buy – and it has £30 off today

Drying laundry indoors presents a unique challenge: you're fighting against humidity, poor ventilation and often cooler temperatures. And while a regular dehumidifier will help by pulling moisture out of the air, not all are great at handling actively wet laundry.

What you really need is a model that can shift large volumes of moisture super efficiently, maintain airflow and run reliably while doing so. That's why, after comparing specifications from our best specifications, features and feedback, the ProBreeze 20L/Day model with laundry mode, RRP £189.99 on Amazon, is the one I'd pick.

It didn't quite make it into the top 6 in our best dehumidifiers buying guide, but it's still highly commended in our runners-up section. And here's what makes it stand out as one of the best for drying clothes indoors in winter.

The ProBreeze Premium 20L Dehumidifier with Special Laundry mode is designed to extract up to 20 litres of moisture from the air every day, which makes it ideal for busy households that dry a lot of clothes inside regularly.

There's a generous 5.5 litre water tank, which is large enough to cope with several loads of washing before needing to be emptied. And if, like me, you'd rather not keep checking on it, you can attach the continuous drainage hose so excess water runs away automatically.

(Image credit: probreeze)

However, what really sets this dehumidifier apart is its dedicated Laundry Mode, which our reviewer deemed excellent. This one-touch setting ramps up the fan speed and extraction rate to tackle damp laundry more efficiently.

Essentially, it tells the unit to work at full power until the surrounding air has dried out, so it's perfect for those evenings when you've got clothes hanging on an airer and need them ready for the school run.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: probreeze)

So, if you regularly dry laundry indoors and want a dehumidifier that can genuinely make a difference, this is the one I'd choose. It's powerful, reliable and thoughtfully designed for family washing loads.

The Laundry Mode takes the guesswork out of drying – you simply switch it on, shut the door and let it get to work. It helps prevent that musty, lingering dampness that can build up in busy homes during autumn and winter.

It's not the cheapest on the market, but it's a solid long-term investment, and right now there's £30 off, so make sure you snap on up before the offer ends!!

Alternative dehumidifiers with laundry modes

Will you be getting your hands on a dehumidifier with a dedicated laundry mode? Let me know in the comments.