I found a huge secret stash of dehumidifiers on sale at Debenhams – including £80 off one of Ideal Home's top-rated models
It’s cold, it’s wet, and it’s a little miserable, three key signs that dehumidifier season is upon us. And if you haven’t already got your hands on these essential appliances (why not?), then don’t worry, as I found an amazing secret sale at Debenhams, including one of Ideal Home’s best-rated models.
The best dehumidifiers are a winter essential. Period. They are highly effective tools that suck excess moisture out of the air, helping prevent damp, mould and condensation. However, there is also no denying that some of the best models come with high-ticket price tags - which is why I’ll always share the best deals I find with you.
And my highlight from the Debenhams sale is the Pro Breeze 30L High Capacity Smart Dehumidifier (was £309.99, now £230), which Ideal Home’s expert reviews rated as the best high-capacity dehumidifier on the market.
If you have a lot of damp in your home, a heavy duty dehumidiffier like this one can be a game-changer. It suck up to 30L of moisture per day and it's huge water tank means you don't have to worry about repeatedly emptying it all day.
In the run-up to Black Friday (yes, it seems to get earlier every year), now is the time to start thinking about snapping up appliances while they are on offer. I have spotted the Pro Breeze 30L High Capacity Dehumidifier is only £191.24 at Amazon; however, Debenhams has dozens of Pro Breeze models on offer if you’re looking to shop around.
The Pro Breeze 30L High Capacity Smart Dehumidifier (as the name suggests) extracts a whopping 30L of moisture per day, meaning you don’t have to worry about needing to empty it all the time. It has one of the highest extraction rates on the market, making it great if you want to get rid of damp in larger rooms.
It offers Smart App controls, which means it connects to WiFi and can be controlled via the Pro Breeze App or connected to your Alexa or similar voice-activated devices. Additionally, with an automatic humidity sensor, you can simply select your desired humidity level, turn the dehumidifier on, and let it do its job.
This dehumidifier does not have a dedicated laundry function, but our Pro Breeze 30L dehumidifier review found it was still helpful at drying wet washing inside faster. However, we did find the Pro Breeze 30L Dehumidifier could be a little noisy, heavy and used a lot of energy to work.
‘This well-packaged product comes with a useful app; this will save a lot of time going back and forth to operate the dehumidifier if you aren't close to it all the time. I can even operate it from work! It absorbs a huge amount of water and is easy to empty. We are using it in a cellar, which we don't use daily, so the noise volume isn't an issue; however, it is noticeable when you're in the room with it. If it's on its low setting, it doesn't lower the humidity, more so maintain it, but it is a lot quieter,’ said one review.
‘The 30L dehumidifier is very good. I could not survive this winter without it. Our house is pretty modern, but in winter it gets over 70%,’ said another.
Alternatively, here are a few more Pro Breeze dehumidifiers to snap up in Debenhams.
It is genuinely worth investing in a quality dehumidifier in winter, as it will make a huge difference to damp in your home. However, I appreciate that they are expensive, which is why it’s worth taking advantage of the many sales this month.
