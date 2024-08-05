Are air purifiers worth it? Air treatment experts reveal the benefits and whether they're worth the hype

Air purifiers have quickly become a must-have appliance in many homes, helping to improve indoor air quality and provide comfort to occupants. However, as these devices continue to stand in the limelight and increasingly gain popularity among more households, some people might be wondering: are air purifiers worth it?

The best air purifiers work extremely well to tackle all sorts of airborne contaminants, filtering the likes of pollen, dust, and pet dander. But, just how effective are air purifiers and how can you be sure that it'll be a valuable addition to your home appliance roster?

We've asked air treatment experts to outline the circumstances in which an air purifier would be most worth the investment to help you decide whether it's a device worthy of a place in your home.

(Image credit: BlueAir)

Are air purifiers worth buying?

'Air purifiers are one of the best ways to alleviate allergies in your home. It's not just a must-have home addition for hay fever sufferers; it can also reduce the symptoms of people allergic to mould and dust,' begins Hamid Salimi, residential product manager at Daikin UK.

That's right. If you're somebody who suffers from hay fever, then investing in an air purifier can help with allergies and provide you comfort inside your own home. Additionally, if you often find yourself struggling with asthma, these devices are also especially helpful for alleviating those symptoms – especially if you get the right type of air purifier for your situation.

'Air purifiers can be really helpful for those who suffer from asthma, as they absorb small particles in the air, passing it through a filter before releasing the clean air in the room,' explains Pauline Nutier, senior category manager of home at Maxi-Cosi.

While air purifiers don't necessarily stop the formation of dust in their tracks, Pauline notes that 'HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are used to aid the filtration process, removing 99.97% of dust, pollen and airborne particles.'

(Image credit: Future/ Jenny McFarlane)

'What's more, the technology doesn't just work on pollen, it can break down harmful substances and respiratory viruses to help you and your family stay fit and healthy throughout the year,' adds Hamid.

Hamid also explains that certain types of air purifiers can also help remove odours, which is especially effective for households with pets and enthusiastic cooks.

'Cleaner air leads to better respiratory health, fewer allergy symptoms, and improved sleep quality for sensitive individuals,' continues Joshua Warren, air purifier expert at AO.com. Therefore, if you're looking to sleep better, it could be worth investing in an air purifier for the bedroom to better aid your slumber and offer comfort at night.

Shop our top-rated air purifiers

FAQs

Do air purifiers actually make a difference?

'If you're a long-term sufferer of allergies or perhaps seeking the benefits of cleaner air, then an air purifier is a great investment,' explains Joshua Warren at AO.com. 'An air purifier can significantly improve air quality by removing dust, pet dander yet can also give you a boost to your overall health.'

'Look out for models with HEPA filters which are highly efficient at trapping allergens and help ease comfort at home.'

Is there a downside to air purifiers?

Generally speaking, there are very little downsides to air purifiers. Of course, one of the main things to consider with any appliance is the upfront cost as well as the cost of running an air purifier on a day to day basis. However, with all the benefits an air purifier provides, for many people, these are financial investments worth making.

Another thing to note, however, is that if your air purifier is an older model (and an ionizer, in particular), it might also generate ozone while it's in operation, which could be a reason why your air purifier smells and might actually be making your asthma worse.

But, so long as you're investing in models with the right kind of filter for the issue you're trying to tackle in your home, you'll be right as rain.

As with any home appliance, whether or not you think it's worth the investment will ultimately come down to personal needs. However, if your main priority is to alleviate symptoms of allergies and asthma and feel more comfortable inside your home, there's no denying that an air purifier is certainly worth the investment.