Do air purifiers work better on the floor or up on a desk? The right choice will make your appliance more efficient, say experts

If you've taken the time to research and invest in an air purifier, it only makes sense that you want to ensure it's working as effectively as possible. As with many appliances, an often-overlooked factor to how well it'll work is placement. So, are air purifiers better on the floor or on a desk?

Although matters like this might seem trivial, even the best air purifiers' ability to clean the air effectively can ultimately boil down to where you've decided to position it. If you're finding yourself underwhelmed with your air purifier's performance, it's worth taking a moment to assess if placement could be the issue at hand; as this is one of the biggest things you should know before buying an air purifier.

To ensure you can wholeheartedly justify the value of an air purifier in your home, we've asked experts to explain why placement matters, location factors to consider, and whether situating your device on the floor, desk, or worktop is the best option for you.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are air purifiers better on the floor or a desk?

'Air purifier placement depends on the unit's size, capacity, and features,' begins Michael Forbes, lead product trainer at AEG. As such, you should first consider the type of air purifier you have and the room you're planning to operate it in.

'Larger purifiers for bigger spaces are most effective when placed on the floor, where they can capture dust and particles that settle low,' says Michael. This includes heavier airborne particles such as pet dander, which is ideal if you're using an air purifier to help with allergies. This makes floor placement a more favourable option if you're dealing with air quality issues that require a bit more attention.

Lars Dunberger, head of technology at Blueair also adds that placing an air purifier on the floor 'promotes better air circulation and coverage,' making it a fantastic overall setup for keeping the space feeling as fresh and comfortable as possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other hand, Michael explains that 'smaller, personal units work better on a desk or elevated surface, targeting the air you breathe directly.' So, if you've got a compact model to combat minor air quality issues, these units are actually just fine on your bedside table, if you're using an air purifier to help you sleep better, or want one that fits snugly on your desk in a home office setup.

However, aside from the above circumstances, as a general rule of thumb it's typically more advantageous to place your air purifier on the floor if your unit allows for it to get the biggest bang for your buck.

Joshua Warren, AO.com's air purifier expert explains that is because 'placing your air purifier on a desk can limit its ability to draw in air from a large area, and while it may be suitable for small rooms, it will struggle to cover bigger spaces or non-confined areas.'

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

Irrespective of where you decide to position your air purifier, Lars says that 'ensuring proper clearance around the unit, regardless of placement, is key to optimising its performance.' When figuring out where to put an air purifier, you should always prioritise the rooms where you spend the most time.

'Most of us spend a third of our 24-hour day in the bedroom so if I had to recommend one room to locate your air purifier then it would be the bedroom,' advises Lars.

Alternatively, if your budget allows for it and your needs require it, you could even consider purchasing multiple air purifiers for different rooms. But of course, it's best to start off with one high-quality model and assessing from there if you'd benefit from another.

So, are air purifiers better on the floor or a desk? It depends on your air purification needs. If your home has more moderate issues with allergens, dust, and pet dander, and you're looking for a solution for a larger room, floor placement is the way to go. However, if you have a smaller model and plan to operate it in a small bedroom or office, it's possible that placing it on a desk or raised surface will make the most sense. But, when in doubt, the floor is generally the best way forward for maximum efficiency.

Whichever you choose, ensure it's got enough air circulation to keep it working as efficiently as possible. With the right placement, you can rest assured that you're curating a cleaner and more comfortable environment throughout your home.