Are robot vacuum cleaners worth it? What to know before you grab one this Prime Day

Ever wondered are robot vacuum cleaners worth it? Us too. After all, with so many new gadgets being invented it can be tricky to know if the hype is real or just, well, hype.

With the debate around robots, artificial intelligence, and smart technology heating up, homeowners are asking themselves the same question: should we incorporate these smarter appliances into our homes? The best robot vacuum cleaners have been a popular choice for those with less time on their hands for years, and there’s no doubt that these hands-free heroes have upped their technology game in recent years.

Yes, robot vacuum cleaners are now smarter than ever and offer extra gadgets and gizmos that could suit any kind of floor in any kind of household. But while smart robot cleaners might suit some people, they might not quite cut the mustard with others. And with Amazon Prime Day offering some major bargains, are robot vacuum cleaners really worth it?

The pros of robot vacuum cleaners

A robot vacuum cleaner could improve your cleaning efforts, and here are just a few reasons how it could help.

They’re easy to use

Experts have set the record straight on how often you should be vacuuming high-traffic areas in your home. Thankfully, robot vacuum cleaners have made this easier than ever.

'For those at work these vacuum cleaners can be set with a timer to start hoovering at a certain point during the day,' says home expert Anna Elkington from Melody Maison.

'Or alternatively if you’re busy cooking tea or cleaning other areas of the house a robot vacuum can hoover at the same time to complete two tasks at once.'

They can be stored anywhere

'Often one of the main selling points when it comes to vacuum cleaners is their ability to take up minimum space, as often many homes are limited with storage space,' says Anna.

'Robot vacuum cleaners can be stored virtually anywhere, their compact nature makes them ideal for being easily tucked away.' But even if you don’t spare cupboard space to store it, their often sleek and sophisticated designs stop it from being an eyesore.

The cons of robot vacuum cleaners

Although robot vacuum cleaners are handy, it’s important to remember that there are some drawbacks you might want to consider.

They’re not as hygienic

'Robot vacuums may not be as effective as traditional corded vacuums in removing allergens and should be coupled with deep vacuuming and even the best air purifier ,' says cleaning influencer Nicola Rodriguez (AKA @essexhousedolly ).

'To me personally, they are a quick fix to keep on top of large areas of flooring if you have pets, but not the solution for a clean floor.' So, you might still find that you’ll have to mop after using a robot vacuum cleaner.

They can get stuck

Most robot vacuum cleaners come with mapping technology, and they’re often overrun with sensors to ensure that they don’t get stuck in corners or under chairs.

But it can still happen. They can easily find themselves stuck in a corner, running out of battery, or even sucking up things you should never vacuum.

Final verdict: Are robot vacuum cleaners worth it?

In short, it all depends on your cleaning needs. For those who want the ease of knowing their house is relatively clean without too much fuss, a robot vacuum cleaner is definitely worth it. But for those who prefer to get involved and give their house a deep clean, it might not be worth your while.

Of you think that a robot vacuum cleaner might be for you, take advantage of Prime Day's deals to a winning saving. Here are a few we've got our eyes on...

FAQs

Are robot vacuums as good as regular vacuums? Due to their design, robot vacuum cleaners work best when they’re on a flat surface with loose and obvious crumbs or dirt. But while their suction qualities are constantly improving, those who require a deeper clean might want to opt for a traditional vacuum cleaner that has more power.