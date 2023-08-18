The UK is facing a bed bug epidemic - experts explain why outbreaks are on the rise

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bed bugs are infamously some of the most difficult pests to get rid of once they set up camp in your home and now, we're sorry to say, reports state that a bed bug epidemic is wreaking havoc across the UK.

But how did it come to this? How did an epidemic come about? We’ve consulted our pest experts to learn more about the current state of affairs. And if you're too late then, never fear, remember that it is possible to get rid of bed bugs.

The bed bug epidemic

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

The reason for this epidemic is most likely due to the increase in travel during the past month as Brits jet off and return from their sunny holidays. But this time of year is the most risky when it comes to bed bugs anyway as they reportedly thrive in warm temperatures between 21 and 32°C according to the British Pest Control Association.

‘The bed bug epidemic could be caused by a variety of activity, such as a resurgence in travel and hotel stays since the pandemic where bed bugs can be transferred from clothing and luggage,' explains Dr Jonathan Kirby, pest control expert from NOPE!.

However, this is another potential cause in the form of the popularity of second hand furniture. 'Consumers turning to Facebook Marketplace and eBay during the cost-of-living crisis means bed bugs may have also been inadvertently brought into homes via second-hand furniture.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Keith Henderson)

According to NOPE!’s data, the activity of these pests tends is 83% higher in August and September than the monthly average. So Dr Jonathan only expects the situation to worsen going into next month.

But how do these biting, blood-thirsty creatures find their ways into your best mattress?

Paul Blackhurst, head of technical academy at Rentokil pest control that has experienced a 65% increase in bed bug enquiries year-on-year, explains they don’t just crawl in through open doors or windows. They need to be carried in.

‘Bed bugs exhibit an excellent hiding ability, concealing themselves in various nooks and crannies within bedrooms, including cupboards and carpets,' he notes. They can seek refuge in upholstery such as sofas, curtains, and chairs, extending their presence to unexpected places such as the seats of planes, trains, and coaches.'

'These cunning pests are adept hitchhikers, readily latching onto humans for transportation, driven by their attraction to body heat and their insatiable need for their next blood meal.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

That’s why travel is such a common way to bring bed bugs into your home. ‘In the summer months in particular, when families come back from holidays abroad, bed bugs can be transmitted far easier,' stresses Dr Jonathan.

;In fact, we found that 60% of Brits don’t wash all their clothes they took away with them on vacation and 75% don’t clean their luggage either – so infestations can set in once a family is back from their summer break.' Lesson learned. Always wash your clothes and luggage once you’re back from holiday.

‘Before settling into your holiday accommodation, carefully examine the bed, mattress, and surrounding areas for any signs of bed bugs, such as dark stains, faecal pellets, shed exoskeletons, or even live bugs,' advises pest control expert Paul.

And if you do find signs of bed bugs in your hotel room, it is recommended to alert management, request a refund and change hotels. As switching to another room likely won’t be effective enough since bed bugs can be transmitted via housekeeping carts.

Remember, it doesn’t matter if you’re in a five-star hotel, a budget hostel or enjoying the comfort of your own home - these bed bugs are far from picky!