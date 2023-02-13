Are you missing these 5 key spots when cleaning your bathroom?

Our bathroom ideas can get pretty grimy, pretty quickly – and with a near-constant rotation of baths, showers, teeth cleaning, face washing, and other such activities, it’s not surprising.

Unfortunately, the problem can get even worse if you’re not rigorous about your cleaning practices. In fact, experts explain that there are lots of spots that we may be missing when we’re cleaning our bathrooms, and it could be making the whole room feel and look dirtier than it really is.

There are plenty of areas that are easily missed – or ignored – when cleaning, simply because we don’t consider that they get dirty the same way that, say, the toilet does.

So are you guilty of skipping these spots? Here’s why it’s so important they get a good clean too.

Commonly missed areas when cleaning a bathroom

1. Shower head

We all likely wipe down our shower walls and trays on a regular basis, but when was the last time you cleaned your actual shower head? Go on, be honest…

According to Gene Fitzgerald, home water treatment expert at BOS (opens in new tab), they can be one of the dirtiest fixtures in our bathrooms, due to its daily use. 'Shower heads can accumulate buildup over time from minerals in the water and soap scum, which can clog the holes and reduce water pressure,' he said. 'Additionally, mould and mildew can also grow in the warm and moist environment of a shower head.'

Cleaning your shower head can feel like a super fiddly job – but Gene has an easy trick for completing it. 'Cleaning can be done with a mixture of water and vinegar, or a cleaning solution specifically designed for shower heads. Simply fill a plastic bag with the cleaning solution, tie it around the shower head, and let it soak for a few hours. Then, rinse the shower head thoroughly with water to remove any residue. It's a good idea to clean your shower head at least once a month.'

2. Shower curtain

Similarly, you should be regularly cleaning your shower curtain ideas – but it's a task many of us forget about.

It's actually a fairly simple task though. Bathroom expert at Mira Showers (opens in new tab), Kerry Hale, told us, 'For best results dampen a clean microfibre cloth and sprinkle a layer of baking soda over it (one of the best natural cleaning hacks). Then after a couple of minutes, take a warm damp cloth and use it to scrub away all the baking soda and water. You may need to rinse the cloth and repeat to ensure that no traces of baking soda remain.

'Alternatively, some shower curtains can be cleaned in the washing machine. Put the curtain in the machine and add one or two bath towels – these will help to scrub off the dirt and prevent the shower curtain from wrinkling and tearing.'

3. Toothbrush holder

Sinks and taps have a firm spot on our bathroom cleaning checklists, but how many of us have cleaned our toothbrush holder in the last six months?

'Your toothbrush holder can easily accumulate bacteria, so it’s best to clean it out once a week using warm water and mild soap,' Emily Barron, cleaning expert at Property Rescue (opens in new tab) urged. 'Simply rinse the holder thoroughly, and then use a soft cloth or sponge to scrub away any dirt or residue. Rinse the holder again, and let it air dry completely before using it again.'

She continued, explaining, 'It's also a good idea to replace your toothbrush holder every few months, especially if it becomes discoloured.'

4. Plug holes

For cleaning expert Nicola Rodriguez of Essex House Dolly (opens in new tab), 'The plug holes in showers, baths and sinks in bathrooms often get forgotten when cleaning.'

And according to her, this is one of the most important jobs to ensure you don't neglect. Nicola told us, 'It is so vital that these are regularly checked and cleaned to prevent blockages, unwanted smells and bacteria' –because no one wants to have to fix a clogged bathroom sink.

'To clean them, use a plastic prong (you can get them from Amazon (opens in new tab)) to help pull the gunk out,' she explained. 'A toothbrush is also great to really get into those nooks and crannies. And, if you are in the UK, I am also a massive fan of using the Cillit Bang Black Mould Remover. (opens in new tab)'

5. Bath mats

Our bath mats are usually last on our list for the washing basket, but it's essential that they are cleaned more often than you probably do at the moment. Cleaning expert Matthew Harrison, from PriceYourJob (opens in new tab), said, 'As a good rule of thumb, you should aim to wash your bath mats once each week. Most varieties of bath mats can be placed in the washing machine and washed on a regular wash.'

And in order to keep them as hygienic as possible on a daily basis, he advises, 'Open your window during and after bathing and showering to allow ventilation in the room. When you have finished using your bath mat, hang it up. This will allow it to dry much more quickly and will help you to reduce the risk of mould and mildew.'

How many of these bathroom areas have you been accidentally skipping on your cleaning list?