Is it better to dry dust or wet dust? Experts urge you to choose the right option or risk making your home dirtier

Whenever you open the front door, turn on your heating, plonk down on your sofa or give your pet a snuggle, you add more dust to your home. And while dust may seem impossible to control, I’m confident that the debate on dry dusting vs wet dusting will change how you clean your home.

Of course, we all know that dusting is typically the best way to get rid of dust . But what many people fail to realise is that dusting isn’t a one-size-fits-all method of cleaning your home . There are actually two types of dusting out there: dry dusting (without water) and wet dusting (with water) - and they can work wonders to make your house look and feel cleaner.

But what’s the difference between dry dusting and wet dusting? And who wins the dry dusting vs wet dusting battle? I’ve spoken to the cleaning experts about the advantages and disadvantages of both, and how to choose the right option for you.

The advantages of dry dusting

Dry dusting is exactly what it says on the tin. All you need to do is grab a dry duster and wipe it over the dusty surfaces in your home, and it can effectively remove dust in your home.

This is echoed by Laura Marsden, a Cleaning Expert from Marigold , who says, ‘Using a dry microfibre cloth for dusting is effective for removing surface dust. The static charge of the tiny microfibres will attract and trap dust. Dry dusting is always your best option when it comes to dusting electronics and delicate surfaces like wood, which can be prone to water marks.’

Dry dusting can also be particularly handy if you have a vacuum cleaner that spreads dust , as you can whip around your home and easily pick up the remaining specks with one simple tool at your disposal. You could even use a feather duster like this OXO Good Grips Microfibre Hand Duster from Amazon if you wanted to.

The disadvantages of dry dusting

However, one of the disadvantages of dry dusting is that it only tends to pick up a light layer of dust - and in some cases, it might spread thicker layers of dust around your home. This will then make your home dirtier over time.

Laura from Marigold says, ‘Dry dusting, especially if you use a traditional dusting cloth, doesn’t always trap the dust, meaning it often goes into the air and quickly settles on a new surface, meaning you’ll be dusting far more frequently.’

And while one of the best air purifiers can help with this airborne dust, it can be tricky to catch every speck when you’re cleaning your entire house - unless you have an air purifier in every room.

Because of this, traditional dry dusting might not be the way forward for you and your home. In fact, Laura Harnett, founder of eco cleaning brand Seep , says, ‘Using the small nozzle of the vacuum to remove dust is the best way to dry dust.’

The advantages of wet dusting

Wet dusting, sometimes called damp dusting, is also pretty self-explanatory. Instead of using a dry duster or cloth, you run it under the tap to dampen it slightly and then dust your home as you normally would. Alternatively, you could use the viral Scrub Daddy Damp Duster , which has become a firm favourite amongst the Ideal Home team.

As Laura from Seep explains, the advantage of wet dusting is that it should pick up more of the dust on everyday surfaces such as window sills, bookshelves, skirting boards, and even your curtains.

‘It is tricky to dust fabrics, and the best way is with a slightly damp bamboo cloth, being careful not to over-saturate the fabric. This is because the water traps the dust particles a lot more effectively,' she says.

I also found this out when I tested three different blind cleaning tools on my plantation shutters at home. And while the microfibre duster seemed to push the dust around, the damp duster picked up the dust and could then be washed down the sink.

The type of duster you choose matters when wet dusting, though. Laura from Marigold says, ‘You need to use a soft, low linting microfibre cloth for this task, as they reduce the risk of scratching and remove dust with ease, without the need for chemicals. Unlike traditional cotton cloths, these cloths are made up of lots of tiny fibres. The high density of fibres greatly increases the number of contact points with the surface being cleaned, for a deep and thorough clean!’

The disadvantages of wet dusting

Although there are many advantages to wet dusting, it’s important to note that it’s not suitable for every area of your home. And just as you should never use bleach to clean wood , you should never use a wet duster to dust wood unless you take serious precautions.

Laura from Seep warns, ‘It can damage wood surfaces, so just be conscious that the cloth needs to be slightly damp only and not leave any moisture on the surface.’ If it does become sodden, it may start rotting, warping, or cracking.

Of course, it should go without saying that you should also avoid wet dusting any electronics at all costs. If you do accidentally do this, you should dry it straight away.

Which one should you choose?

Ultimately, the dry dusting vs wet dusting debate is a tough one as they both have their advantages and disadvantages and can both offer an effective way to clean your home.

In the majority of cases, wet dusting will offer a deeper clean and remove more of the dust from your home. Because of this, it can be extremely beneficial to those who have asthma, those who live with pets, and those who want to feel safe knowing that most of the dust in their home has been removed.

But every so often, wet dusting is not as safe or effective as dry dusting. So, if you want to dust electronics or wooden furniture or want to have a quick mid-week clean in between your bigger weekend clean, dry dusting will be your best bet.

FAQs

What is the most efficient method of dusting?

To effectively and efficiently dust your home, you should abide by the following cleaning rules:

Start from the top - this way, dust you disturb can fall to a lower surface that you’ll dust later on.

Use a microfibre or bamboo cloth - these cloths have smaller fibres that will trap dust rather than release it back into your home.

Try wet dusting - by dampening your duster, you can trap the dust instead of spreading it around.

Dust before vacuuming - this means that you can vacuum up any loose specks that have settled on the floor.

Is sleeping in a dusty room bad for you?

Yes, this is bad for anyone, but it’s especially bad for those with allergies, asthma, or other breathing difficulties. That’s because dust is made up of all kinds of nasties, including pollen, pet dander, dirt, dust mites, dead skin cells, and more.

These can all become irritants and disrupt how well you sleep, so it’s important to maintain a dust-free bedroom and keep on top of your cleaning regime.