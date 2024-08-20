My mum introduced me to the Scrub Daddy damp duster - I'm never going back to an ordinary duster cloth again

There is no chore I hate more than dusting, pushing around a cloth duster can feel like a vicious cycle of simply moving dust from one place to another. At least that's how I used to feel about dusting until my mum introduced me to the Scrub Daddy damp duster.

I was already aware of the damp duster that went viral on social media last year as a new quick spring cleaning hack. Since its launch, it has become a staple in many cleaning caddies on Instagram and TikTok, reaching a cult status similar to the original Scrub Daddy sponge. However, until my mum pressed a spare one into my hand to take home, I thought they were a waste of money. How wrong I was.

The Scrub Daddy damp duster comes from the same brand that launched the Scrub Daddy Sponge scourer, available on Amazon in the shape of a smiley face that changes texture depending on the water temperature you use it with.

The damp duster is even simpler to use, it is a ridged sponge that is pre-moistened and ready to sweep away dust. Once you've dusted, rinse it under running water and it's ready to use again.

The water element means no dust is kicked up into the air which is good news for allergy sufferers, and you don't need any other cleaning products. However, priced at around £3 a sponge, while the damp duster won't break the bank you can buy a pack of cleaning cloths for the same price, hence my scepticism.

However, I quickly learnt that there is a big difference between a damp duster and a damp cloth duster. While the cloth would often drop dust and move it around, the sponge acts like a dust magnet seizing every particle and hair. After tackling multiple dusty surfaces I shook it and nothing budged from it.

But what impressed me was how easily it rinsed off the sponge, the dust vanished when I put it under running water. I often end up sacrificing multiple dusters for a big cleaning job, but with the damp duster I did it with one and it was ready to use again almost right away. One damp duster should last you a couple of months if you care for it properly.

The lack of other cleaning products also made it possible to clean a kitchen in 15 minutes, and other rooms just as quickly too.

I'm still in the early days of using mine, but my home has never looked cleaner. I wouldn't say that dusting is now a pleasure, but it isn't the time-consuming chore it used to be.