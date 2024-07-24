Dyson V12 vs Dyson V15 – which bestselling cordless vacuum is the best investment for your home?

The V12 Detect Slim Absolute and V15 Detect Absolute are two of Dyson's most popular models, featuring an impressive dirt-revealing laser to uncover hidden dust and debris in those hard to reach areas. However, in the toss up between the two, which one is the better investment for your home?

There's a reason Dyson continues to reign as one of the best vacuum cleaner brands out there. Offering models boasting powerful suction, a slim design, and innovative features, it's no surprise that they remain a wish list investment for many. If you're currently deciding between the Dyson V12 vs V15, it can be difficult to figure out what exactly the similarities and differences are, and namely, which is the bigger bang for your buck as far as best cordless vacuums go.

As such, we've outlined the basic must-knows about each vacuum cleaner, including functionality, design, and price, to help you decide on which model is the best fit for your cleaning needs.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim vs Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

Dyson V15 specs

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is easily one of the best vacuums we've tested at Ideal Home, providing the power of a corded machine in the form of a cordless model and scoring a 4.5 star rating in our in-depth review.

Offering effective detangling and hair pick-up, long battery life, and Dyson's iconic Fluffy Optic head for scouting hidden dust and debris in those pesky hard to reach areas.

With a maximum run time of up to 60 minutes, a 0.77 litre dustbin capacity, and weighing 2.96kg, the Dyson V15 impressed our expert reviewer right off the bat. As far as attachments are concerned, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute comes equipped with a combination tool, crevice tool, wall dock, Digital Motorbar cleaner head, illuminated cleaner head, and a charger – ensuring you're never left without the right vacuum tool for the job.

Dyson V12 specs

We haven't had the chance to test the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute; however, it shares plenty of similarities with the newer V15.

The Dyson V12 also promises up to 60 minutes of run time and equipped with the same Fluffy Optic cleaner head and Piezo sensor as the V15. However, its most notable difference is its size and capacity. The V12 weighs a lighter 2.37kg and has a reduced 0.35 litre dustbin capacity, holding true to its 'slim' name as a vacuum option for smaller homes with less floorspace to cover.

For attachments, the V12 comes with the inclusion of a combination tool, crevice tool, docking station, Motorbar cleaner head, and a charger.

Dyson V12 vs V15: key similarities

Design: Despite a slight difference in size, weight, and dustbin capacity, the design is pretty much identical and available in the same iconic colourways of either Yellow Nickel or Gold.

Despite a slight difference in size, weight, and dustbin capacity, the design is pretty much identical and available in the same iconic colourways of either Yellow Nickel or Gold. Fluffy Optic cleaner head: Both the Dyson V12 and V15 come with the brand's popular Fluffy Optic cleaner head that promises to reveal 2x more invisible dust on hard floors. When in use, it emits a green laser that illuminates all the hidden dust particles and works especially well on hard flooring.

Both the Dyson V12 and V15 come with the brand's popular Fluffy Optic cleaner head that promises to reveal 2x more invisible dust on hard floors. When in use, it emits a green laser that illuminates all the hidden dust particles and works especially well on hard flooring. Piezo sensor: This coveted feature is a staple in many of Dyson's most popular models, including both the V12 and V15, which allow the vacuum to automatically adapt its suction power when more dust is identified. This is especially helpful when vacuuming pesky hard to reach areas.

This coveted feature is a staple in many of Dyson's most popular models, including both the V12 and V15, which allow the vacuum to automatically adapt its suction power when more dust is identified. This is especially helpful when vacuuming pesky hard to reach areas. LCD screen: To pair alongside the Piezo sensor, both the V12 and V15 have an LCD screen which shows you the full details of all the dust, debris, and hair you have picked up during your cleaning session as well as the vacuum's remaining battery life.

To pair alongside the Piezo sensor, both the V12 and V15 have an LCD screen which shows you the full details of all the dust, debris, and hair you have picked up during your cleaning session as well as the vacuum's remaining battery life. Motorbar cleaner head: Both the V12 and V15 have the Motorbar head which automatically detangles and clears hair from the brush bar as you clean, making these the ideal purchase if you often find yourself needing to pick up the likes of pet hair from your flooring.

Both the V12 and V15 have the Motorbar head which automatically detangles and clears hair from the brush bar as you clean, making these the ideal purchase if you often find yourself needing to pick up the likes of pet hair from your flooring. Included attachments: With the purchase of either the V12 or V15, you can guarantee that it'll come equipped with a combination tool, crevice tool, Motorbar cleaner head, and a docking station.

Dyson V12 vs V15: key differences

Weight: As the V12 Detect Slim's name suggests, it's the more compact and lightweight model of the two, weighing just 2.37kg. On the other hand, the V15 comes in at 2.96kg. While it may not seem like that much of a difference right off the bat, we can see why holding the V15 for prolonged cleaning periods could lead to a little bit of fatigue especially when paired with the infamous trigger controls. However, our reviewer noted that while the V15 has competitors that are lighter, it's definitely still a lightweight vacuum overall.

As the V12 Detect Slim's name suggests, it's the more compact and lightweight model of the two, weighing just 2.37kg. On the other hand, the V15 comes in at 2.96kg. While it may not seem like that much of a difference right off the bat, we can see why holding the V15 for prolonged cleaning periods could lead to a little bit of fatigue especially when paired with the infamous trigger controls. However, our reviewer noted that while the V15 has competitors that are lighter, it's definitely still a lightweight vacuum overall. Dustbin capacity: Because of the slight size and weight difference between the V12 and V15, this in turn brings the V12's dustbin capacity down to 0.35 litres compared to the V15's impressive 0.77 litre capacity (for a cordless model). For smaller homes, this should be no problem; however, if you're looking to clean a larger home for a prolonged period, you might find yourself needing to empty the V12's dustbin midway through a cleaning session.

Because of the slight size and weight difference between the V12 and V15, this in turn brings the V12's dustbin capacity down to 0.35 litres compared to the V15's impressive 0.77 litre capacity (for a cordless model). For smaller homes, this should be no problem; however, if you're looking to clean a larger home for a prolonged period, you might find yourself needing to empty the V12's dustbin midway through a cleaning session. Suction power: The Dyson V12 has a maximum suction power of 150 AW, while the Dyson V15 boasts 250 AW of fade-free suction that may be better suited for cleaning carpet without the need for multiple passes as it automatically adjusts suction. However, our reviewer found that the V15 actually exceeded expectations for cleaning hard flooring because of the Fluffy Optic cleaner head that revealed all the hidden particles.

The Dyson V12 has a maximum suction power of 150 AW, while the Dyson V15 boasts 250 AW of fade-free suction that may be better suited for cleaning carpet without the need for multiple passes as it automatically adjusts suction. However, our reviewer found that the V15 actually exceeded expectations for cleaning hard flooring because of the Fluffy Optic cleaner head that revealed all the hidden particles. Power controls: Another notable difference between the V12 and V15 is the way you turn the machine on and off. The V12 is powered on simply through a single-button power control that allows you to vacuum more conveniently without needing to hold anything down. The V15, however, employs the use of the usual trigger button which has garnered divided opinion. It's pretty useful for vacuuming stairs or small specific areas, but can become tiresome for large areas. Our reviewer personally loves the trigger controls for cleaning stairs and upholstery.

Dyson V12 vs V15: price comparison

Concerning affordability between the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute and the V15 Detect Absolute, the V15 is unsurprisingly more expensive as it is a newer model.

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute retails for £649.99 while the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute retails for £549.99. However, the V12 in the 'Gold' colourway can actually be purchased at a slightly lower price of £499.99 price point.

Needless to say, they're both pretty steep investments as far as vacuum cleaners go, but as we've come to accept, investing in a Dyson is investing in the innovation and longevity the brand promise.

FAQs

Is Dyson V12 the same as V15?

Although the Dyson V12 and V15 are very similar, they have slight differences that differentiate one from the other. One of the biggest differences, for example, is that the V12 is more lightweight but accompanies this with a notably small dustbin.

The Dyson V12 is also operated through a single press of a button, while the Dyson V15 requires you to hold down the trigger for continuous suction.

Is the Dyson V12 too small?

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute has a dustbin capacity of 0.35 litres, which is definitely a lot smaller than the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute's dustbin capacity of 0.77 litres.

With the V12, you can expect to do a lot more trips to the bin to empty it during longer cleaning sessions. However, it does compensate for a smaller dustbin capacity with its lighter weight, which is the trade off in this instance.

Dyson V12 vs V15: the verdict

Even after outlining all the key differences and similarities between the Dyson V12 and V15, the answer to which is the better investment is still one that remains unanswered.

Both vacuums no doubt offer state of the art cleaning technology and attachments that will help effectively clean your home to the highest standard. Therefore, the biggest things to consider when deciding between the two would be the weight and power controls.

If you live in a smaller home, such as a flat, or have mobility issues that hinder you from comfortably holding down trigger controls for a long period of time, there's a big chance that the Dyson V12 will be the perfect investment for your home. Not only does it offer pretty much the same functionality and features as the V15, but you get a lighter model with (arguably) more convenient controls for everyday cleaning. Just be prepared to potentially do a couple of passes through your carpet and have to empty the dustbin a lot more frequently – although, Dyson does make this task far easier with its no-fuss dustbin emptying mechanism.

On the other hand, if you live in a larger home with various floor types and levels, there's a possibility that investing in the Dyson V15 will be the more suitable option for your cleaning needs – especially for more heavy-duty tasks because of its increased suction power. Yes, the trigger controls may become tiresome; however, you'll be glad you had them when you're vacuuming stairs and other awkward hard-to-reach areas. Not to mention, you'll likely have to take less trips to empty the dustbin too.

However, you can rest assured that whichever vacuum you opt for will be a worthwhile addition to your home and add a lot of value to your home cleaning roster.