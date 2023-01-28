The neglected washing machine mode that could slash energy usage by 35%

The eco mode is now a standard feature on washing machines, and according to experts, it's the function we're all sleeping on if we're looking for an easy way to save energy at home.

Despite the money-saving opportunities that can be made through the eco function Sophie Lane, product training manager for Miele GB (opens in new tab) says that is only activated in 5% of cases for washing machines.

The eco uses less water and less energy to wash your clothes. However while many of us will have seen the function on our washing machines it's often left untouched due to rumours of the quality of the wash being inferior, and confusion over the length of the wash.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Enormous amounts of energy are unnecessarily wasted as a result of not using the eco program,' says Sarah. 'As part of the energy label system, Eco programmes on both washing machines and dishwashers must meet strict legislative requirements which are monitored in laboratories and hence result in a good performance in everyday use.'

To achieve the same quality, a wash on eco mode does take longer than a standard wash because the water doesn’t get as hot so needs to run longer to get the same level of cleaning. However, it still makes savings because 90% of a washing machine’s energy consumption comes from heating the water.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Lara Brittain, kitchen expert at Currys (opens in new tab) agrees that the eco setting can save money on your energy bills because it uses 35%-59% less energy than a hot wash.

Using the eco mode will impact how much it costs to run a washing machine, saving you money on your energy bills and your water bills. Ava Pope, energy saving expert at Love Energy Savings (opens in new tab) says, ‘Washing your clothes on your machines ‘eco’ setting can reduce water usage by between 20-40%, which will make you savings of between £18.90 and £37.80 a year.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

However, so bear in mind that certain garments will require a special or more intensive programme. For example, some stains will need to be washed at 60 or 90 degrees making the eco mode would not the best option.

For your average wash, however, the eco mode is the best option to save energy, water and money while not compromising on the quality of the wash.

However, it isn't just the eco mode on a washing machine we're forgetting, insights from industry surveys and pseudonymised data from connected machines from Miele revealed Eco programmes are only activated in around 25% of cases on dishwashers too.

So next time you pop the clothes or dishes on to wash, consider if it's time to switch to eco.