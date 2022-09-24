How much electricity does a washing machine use? And how much does it cost?

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Given the impending energy price cap increase, you've probably been wondering how much electricity does a washing machine use, and how much is it going to cost you to run from October.

The washing machine is one of the most frequently used appliances in the home, and it's not really something we can cut back on using this winter. Rather than skipping the laundry, we need to be able to use our washing machine as and when our clothes, towels and bedding need a freshen up.

When looking how to save energy at home, working out how much electricity your appliances use and what they're costing you is a good place to start, especially when it comes to items as frequently used as the washing machine.

But it can be difficult to know where to start when figuring out exactly how much electricity your washing machine uses and what this is costing you, so we've broken it down and done some example calculations based on Liz Truss' energy prize freeze.

Keep reading to find out how much your washing machine will cost to run, then see how much it costs to run a tumble dryer so you can fully understand what laundry will cost you from October.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How much electricity does a washing machine use?

The answer to how much electricity does a washing machine use will depend on a number of variables, such as the model, size, and setting you use in your kitchen or utility room. For instance, washing your clothes at lower temperatures will use less electricity, because less energy will be needed to heat up the water.

There is a simple calculation you can do which will tell you how much electricity your washing machine uses per hour.

Your washing machine should have the wattage printed on it or in the instruction pamphlet. Divide the wattage by 1000 to convert to kilowatt-hours. This is how much energy the washing machine will use in an hour.

For example, a 1400W washing machine uses 1.4kWh of electricity per hour.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Veronica Rodriguez)

Washing machines can vary in power from anything between 300 and 2100W. The lower the wattage, the less electricity the machine will use and the cheaper it will be to run.

'Washing machines are also given an energy efficiency rating which ranges from A+++ which are the cheapest to run and the most environmentally friendly, down to G which is the least efficient and uses a higher amount of kWh', explains Les Roberts, Content Manager, BIONIC (opens in new tab). 'The energy rating of a machine should be printed on the energy label of the device.'

The energy efficiency of your appliance will dramatically influence how much electricity does a washing machine use. Machines with higher grades use less electricity per cycle and so will be cheaper. Generally speaking, older machines tend to be less energy efficient, so it might be worth upgrading if you've had your washer for more than 10 years.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

How much does it cost to run a washing machine?

Once you know the kWh your washing machine uses, you can work out how much it will cost to run on an hourly rate. You'll need to know what your energy provider charges you for electricity per hour, which you can find on your energy bill.

Following the Prime Minister's energy prize freeze, dual fuel customers who pay their energy via direct debit will be charged a maximum of 34p per kWh for electricity from 1st October. With that in mind, we've used this rate to do some calculations on how much some example washing machines will cost to run following the price cap increase.

We based our calculations on a washing machine being used on an average of three times a week, so depending on how often you do your laundry, your costs may differ.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

An example 300W washing machine used three times a week will cost roughly 30p per week , £1.20 per month , and £14.40 per year .

washing machine used three times a week will cost roughly , , and . An example 1400W washing machine used three times a week will cost roughly £1.43 per week , £5.72 per month , and £68.64 per year .

washing machine used three times a week will cost roughly , , and . An example 2100W washing machine used three times a week will cost roughly £2.14 per week, £8.57 per month, and £102.82 per year.

The formula we've used is based on a typical wash cycle of 1 hour, at a temperature between 30 and 40 degrees. Wash cycles that take longer, or use higher temperatures, will cost more, as will machines that are being used more frequently than three times a week.

These calculations should give some idea of how much your washing machine will cost following the energy price cap increase that's affecting utility bills, but you can work out the cost of your specific machine by multiplying the kWh (energy used per hour) by 0.34 (34p). This will give you the hourly rate, so then multiply this number by how many hours you use your washing machine per week. You can work out your monthly and yearly rate from there.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

How much does running the washing machine cost?

'You can work out how much your own washing machine costs by seeing how much you are paying per unit of electricity and how long your usual cycle runs', explains Joseph Seager, money saving expert, Thrifty Chap (opens in new tab). 'If you know the make and model you can even search online for the manual which might give you the exact energy use for each cycle.'

Variables that influence the cost of running the washing machine include the cycle length, temperature of wash, and how much electricity the machine uses. Washing machines with a higher wattage use more energy and therefore will cost more, as will washing at higher temperatures and for longer periods of time.

'On average we would say that a mid-priced/energy rated washing machine would cost electricity wise at current prices around £50 a year to run, and each cycle around 22p', explains Kirsty Brandon, Head of Sustainable Living, SaveMoneyCutCarbon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Smeg)

How much electricity does a washer use UK 2022?

First of all, remember that the amount of electricity your washer uses will not change following the energy price cap increase.

Knowing how much electricity does a washing machine use is determined by its wattage, which can range from anywhere between 300W and 2100W. Your machine's wattage should be easy to find; it will be on the machine itself or in the user manual.

Divide your machine's wattage to convert to kilowatt-hours. This figure tells you exactly how much electricity your washer uses per hour. Machines with a higher rate of kWh may be more powerful, but they use more energy and therefore cost more.

Your machine's kWh can fluctuate depending on the cycle you use. Cycles with higher temperatures require more energy to heat up the water. Some companies will tell you the machine's energy use for each cycle, so it's worth researching online or checking the user manual.