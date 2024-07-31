New law banning glue traps for mice and rats comes into force today - what you need to know

Starting today, a ban on glue traps for rodents will come into force, outlawing the use of glue taps by the general public in England.

Glue traps, also known as 'glue boards' or 'sticky boards' are usually made of a sheet of plastic or cardboard coated in a non-drying adhesive that traps the rodents as they cross the board. Up until now, they have been available to buy as a method for how to get rid of rats and mice, but the Glue Traps (Offences) Act 2022 will make it illegal for people to buy and use sticky traps due to the damage they can cause to other animals.

This ban is something the RSPCA has been campaigning for over many years. The glue traps can catch other types of animals including birds and cats causing them pain, distress and severe suffering, which is something the RSPCA has been highlighting in their campaign.

RSPCA Scientific Officer Rebecca Machin said: 'Glue traps are vicious and indiscriminate, so we warmly welcome this ban which will help make England a safer place for animals.

'Though designed to catch rodents, we also see non-target animals - from birds to cats - getting stuck on the powerful glue and as they struggle to free themselves, they often suffer terrible injuries and die. But all animals should be treated with kindness and respect, and there are other, more humane methods available such as humane deterrence.

'RSPCA officers are repeatedly left shocked and horrified by the lethal damage wrought on wildlife, pets and other animals by these awful traps. In just the past month, we’ve had reports of a magpie, and some squirrels being caught - highlighting why we need this ban.'

However, the act is not a complete ban on glue boards, while they can't be purchased and used by the general public, professional pest controllers can still use them to get rid of mice or rats. However, they will need to apply for a licence to use a glue trap, and they will only be able to use them under strict licensing conditions.

The licensing scheme for glue boards has sparked huge debate with professional pest controllers warning that it will limit one of the most effective methods for controlling a rodent issue. While the RSPCA stated that it will remain committed to its campaign until there is a complete blanket ban on the use of glue traps.

'The glue trap legislation is a really positive step in the right direction, though we will continue to campaign until these devices are completely stamped out with a blanket ban on use not only for the general public but for contractors too,' says Rebecca Machin of the RSPCA.

The UK is not the first country to prohibit the use of glue traps, they are currently also outlawed in Ireland, New Zealand and Iceland. Sticky fly traps are not included in the act so are still legal to purchase and use in your home, but do me cautious with how you use and where you put them.

