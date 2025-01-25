How often do you clean your bathroom? Cleaning experts reveal the daily, weekly and monthly cleaning tasks we should all be doing

We all know the importance of keeping a clean and tidy bathroom - it’s where you keep yourself clean after all. But are you doing it enough? Experts have revealed that we should all be cleaning our bathrooms weekly to keep them in top shape.

There’s no point in designing and forking out for your dream bathroom, only to let yourself down with the cleaning. Bathrooms are notoriously damp, and hotspots for mould and condensation, which is why it’s so important to keep them clean and hygienic with smart bathroom cleaning hacks.

As a general rule of thumb, you should clean your bathroom every week. However, there are some daily and monthly cleaning tasks you should also complete.

‘Your bathroom is one of the most-used rooms in the home. From daily showers to everyday ablutions, this space is frequented by all members of the family – and guests too. It’s also an area that can quickly become unhygienic. Without a regular bathroom cleaning routine, bacteria, limescale, soap scum build-up and mould can become a real problem in your space,’ explains Kerry Hale, cleaning expert at Mira Showers

‘It’s important to clean your bathroom regularly, which means getting out the rubber gloves at least once a week. It’s also a good idea to schedule in a monthly deep clean, to target any areas that are missed in your weekly routine or need a little extra attention. To speed up your weekly clean, get into the habit of wiping any spills or water marks as they occur.’

The trick is to make cleaning feel like a habit rather than letting it build up to an unimaginable task.

‘By breaking down your cleaning tasks into daily, weekly, and monthly routines, you’ll not only maintain a fresh and inviting space but will also prevent grime and bacteria from building up. With just a little regular TLC, you can ensure your bathroom remains sparkling clean, and those dreaded deep cleans become a thing of the past’ says Olivia Young, cleaning expert and product development Scientist at Astonish .

Bathroom cleaning shedule

It’s recommended deeper cleans should be done monthly, while quick wipe-overs should be done daily. Olivia has provided a cleaning checklist which you should add to your cleaning calendar .

Daily tasks

Wipe down counters and sinks.

Run a squeegee around the shower or bath after use to prevent soap scum build-up and water stains, Lakelands bathroom squeegee is £2.99 and will hook over a shower.

Weekly tasks

Clean the toilet bowl and the outside of the toilet.

Scrub the bathtub and shower tray to remove soap residue, try the JML electric scrubber available from Argos to make quick work of this.

Wipe down mirrors, shower glass, and any chrome fixtures.

Mop or steam clean the bathroom floor.

Monthly tasks

Deep clean tiles and grout to prevent mould build-up.

Wash any shower curtains, bathmats, and towels.

By keeping on top of your bathroom cleaning schedule, you maintain a sparkling clean and hygienic environment which is perfect for relaxing.