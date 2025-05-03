What paint finish should you use in a bathroom? Experts agree this is the best finish for a high humidity space

When it comes to painting a bathroom, there's more to decide on than the colour. Knowing what paint finish to use in a bathroom will ensure that your weekend spent with a paint roller in hand doesn't go to waste and it stands the test of time.

Painting a bathroom differs from the rest of the rooms in your home due to the high levels of moisture, so you need it to be long-lasting and resistant to humidity. And of course, in a room where splashes and spills are commonplace, you don't want a paint finish which will show these marks.

Bathroom paint ideas have the ability to completely transform your space, so don't be afraid of using colour. Even if you favour a pared-back neutral aesthetic, there are many ways to incorporate paint to take your design to the next level. So once you've decided on your bathroom colour scheme, all that's left to do is learn which paint finish you need.

What paint finish should you use in a bathroom?

Paint trends often change and in recent years we've seen a move towards matte finishes as opposed to those with sheen. While matte finishes might be reigning surpreme elsewhere in the home, they're not the best choice for a bathroom.

'The most important tip for decorating your bathroom is to use an eggshell paint finish. Eggshell is more hardwearing and can withstand the damp bathroom environment,' explains Emma Bestley, creative director and co-founder of YesColours.

If you tend to steer clear of gloss paint then don't worry - eggshell only has a semi-sheen to it when it catches the light. Much like an egg, where it gets its name from.

'Eggshell finish has a 15% sheen - bathrooms are smaller areas so they suit having a higher sheen as it makes them more reflective. t bounces the light around and opens it up,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

Choosing an eggshell paint finish for a bathroom is a two-fold approach. Not only is it best for a high humidity environment but it also aids the appearance of a small space. Small bathrooms, particularly cloakrooms, can be tricky to decorate when they lack natural light, so paint with reflective quality will enhance the design.

'If it's a really poor ventilated bathroom then it needs a mould-resistant paint,' Tash adds. If there is no ventilation whatsoever and you also use the bathroom for showering then a mould-resistant paint is a must. It will prolong the longevity of your bathroom decor and prevent you from redecorating due to wear and tear.

How to prep your bathroom for painting

The prep before painting a bathroom is just as essential as the type of paint you choose. If you're anything like me you'll want to cut straight to slapping your chosen colour on the walls, but the right prep will stand your paint in good stead of lasting for longer.

'Before painting, proper preparation is key. Start by thoroughly cleaning the walls with sugar soap to remove any marks or splashes,' advises Emma from YesColours.

'Rinse well and allow the walls to dry overnight. Masking tape is also essential - apply it around any porcelainware adjoining the walls you're planning to paint. Remove accessories like loo roll holders and towel rings, keeping their fixings safe, and take out soft furnishings such as towels and bath mats,' she adds.

Stuck on the best colour to paint a bathroom? Emma suggests being brave, even if you want to create a serene space.

'The bathroom is a great space to experiment with decorating, allowing you to explore colours you might not typically use. As bathrooms are often quite small rooms, using bold colours can actually help to create a sense of spaciousness by drawing the eye into the walls.'

Colour drenching is a popular technique in bathrooms as it creates an enveloping feel that is equally as inviting early in the morning or late at night.

Now it's clear which paint finish is best for a bathroom, you can get started on some DIY over the weekend. All that's left to do is decide on a shade.