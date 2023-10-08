How to clean a gas hob – whether you want to use products or go chemical-free

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Let's face it, cleaning is hardly on the top of anyone's list of a fun thing to do, but if there's a way we can do it faster and more easily, it definitely makes it less of a chore. If you have a gas hob in your kitchen, you'll know what a faff they can be to clean, so we've spoken to the experts to find out their top tips.

Not only is cleaning your kitchen hob regularly key to preventing a build up of grease and dried-on food, it helps to keep it functioning properly too.

'Maintaining the cleanliness and shine of your gas hob is crucial for the overall performance and longevity of your appliance,' explains Lucy Baxter, group marketing manager at Bosch . 'Not only does it ensure that your hob functions smoothly, but it also adds to the aesthetic appeal of your kitchen.'

How to clean a gas hob

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A few minutes spent wiping down your gas hob each day, will make keeping your kitchen sparkling clean a lot easier. 'The best way to keep your gas hob in great condition is to do mini daily cleans instead of letting all the food remnants build up over time,' explains Amanda Lewis, marketing manager at Elbow Grease . 'This will make cleaning a breeze as you can just wipe and go after each meal.'

If you want to know how to clean an oven and hob properly, cleaning experts have some fab cleaning hacks. Here we talk you through the different methods on how to clean a gas hob. If your gas hob has lots of parts and different sized ring burners, it can be a good idea to take a photo on your phone of the hob to make reassembling the burners after cleaning easier.

What you'll need

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook)

1. Remove the gas rings

Before you begin to clean a gas hob, remove the gas rings to make the job easier.

'Make sure the hob is switched off and cold,' advises Sarah Dempsey at Myjobquote.co.uk . 'Remove all of the gas rings from the cooker top. Most varieties will lift off easily.'

Another key thing to remember is being careful what you use to clean your gas hob with. 'It is crucial to never use abrasive products, stainless steel scourers or knives to remove food remnants as these could scratch or damage the surface and affect the functionality of the hob,' adds Lucy from Bosch.

2. Soak the gas rings

The easiest way to clean the gas rings is to soak them in a bowl of warm soapy water to soften any dried-on food or burnt-on liquids.

'Once soaked, use a sponge to thoroughly scrub each of the rings,' advises Sarah. 'Use an old toothbrush to get into all of the little nooks and crannies, if needed. Rinse the soapy residue off with cold water and allow them to dry.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

3. Clean the hob

Next, turn your attention to the hob itself. 'Start by cleaning the hob with washing up liquid and a soft sponge,' advises Lucy. 'This will help remove any dirt, grease, or residue from the surface. Once you have cleaned the hob surface, wet a clean sponge with water and wipe the hob surface thoroughly.'

If there are any difficult stains a dedicated hob cleaner is a good option. 'To remove any tough stains or burnt-on deposits, apply a small quantity of hob cleaner to the affected area,' says Lucy.

'Spread the cleaner evenly on the surface and leave it for a few minutes. Then wipe the surface with a lint-free cloth or paper towel to remove the cleaner and the stains. Once you have removed all the stains and the surface is clean, wipe it with a clean, damp cloth to remove any leftover residue.'

4. Be careful when cleaning around the burners

When cleaning the hob take care not to damage the gas burners. 'It’s best to use a spray solution as you can control the amount of product that is applied and you won’t end up oversaturating the gas burners,' says Sarah.

'Adding too much detergent can be an issue as it may affect how easy it is to light the burners afterwards.'

5. Reassemble the gas rings and burners

Once both the hob rings and the hob itself are clean and dry you can put everything back together. 'Make sure to dry the burners and pan supports completely before placing them back on the hob,' says Lucy from Bosch.

'Water droplets or damp patches on the hob at the start of cooking may damage the enamel. After cleaning and drying the burners, make sure the burner caps are correctly positioned on the diffuser.'

How to clean your gas hob without harsh chemicals

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

What you'll need

If you want to know how to clean your gas hob without using harsh chemicals, there are more natural household products you can use instead. Cleaning with vinegar is one of our favourite kitchen hacks, so of course it comes into play here.

'For a natural solution, white distilled vinegar and bicarbonate of soda are two of nature’s magic cleaning agents,' says Sue Caldwell of Clean Living International . 'Simply mix the two together to create a paste, apply to the surface and it will soon break down caked on food and grease.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

How do you clean black grates on a gas hob? 'To clean the grates on a gas hob, I recommend removing them and soaking them in warm, soapy water,' explains Emma Rostron, general manager at One Less Thing. 'Scrub away any residue using a non-abrasive sponge or brush and for tougher stains or sticky residue, apply a paste of baking soda and water and let it sit for a while before scrubbing. Rinse thoroughly and dry before reassembling.' Removing the burner rings means you can give your gas hob a much more thorough clean. 'Lift all the parts from the hob, they should lift easily and leave them to soak in hot soapy water, and give them a good scrub with an old toothbrush,' explains Chris Grundy, senior cooking product manager for UK & Ireland at Haier Europe. 'Remove the pan supports and burners to expose all nooks and crannies, use soapy water and toothbrush to get to any tight spots/dried-on areas, then use a soft cloth to clean the main surface, rinsing regularly. Don’t use anything abrasive!'