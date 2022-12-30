How to clean kitchen cabinets for a fresh new kitchen

One of the busiest rooms in the house, the kitchen has to be robust to cope with knocks, spills and a build up grease from cooking, but keeping your kitchen cabinets in tip top condition is easy with a bit of elbow grease to help prevent a build up of grime.

'Kitchen cabinets need simple and frequent cleaning,' explains Ben Burbidge, managing director at Kitchen Makers (opens in new tab). 'Wipe down the outside surfaces at least once every other week to remove any build-up of dirt and grease. Every couple of months, you should give your cabinets a deeper clean to tackle thicker layers of grease and dirt.'

But it's important to choose the right cleaning product, advises Ben. 'Check carefully with the retailer on the most suitable products for your cabinetry – particularly the doors and fronts.'

How to clean kitchen cabinets

The type of material your kitchen cabinets are made from determines what they should be cleaned with, but below are some of the most common kitchen cleaning tips .

How to clean painted cabinets

Once you have chosen the best paint for your kitchen cabinet, you'll need to keep it clean so the paint can still shine.

What you'll need:

Microfibre cloth

Warm water

Non-abrasive cleaning solution (washing up liquid works well)

1. Check which cleaner to use

Paint is easily lifted if the wrong type of cleaning product is used, so before you start cleaning, check with your kitchen manufacturer about which cleaning products they recommend.

2. Do a test patch

Before cleaning painted cabinets, test the cleaning solution on a small inconspicuous area to make sure it doesn't affect the finish. Using a microfibre cloth dipped in warm soapy water which has been rung out to remove any excess water is a good option.

3. Wipe over your cabinets

For painted cabinets, wiping them over daily will prevent a build up of stubborn grease stains, preventing the need to use strong cleaning products.

How to clean wood cabinets

It's quite simple to make your own cleaning solution from things you have in the kitchen cupboard.

'When it comes to wood kitchen cabinets, you'll want to create a vinegar solution for cleaning,' advises Sarah Dempsey, MyJobQuote (opens in new tab). 'Mix a cup of white vinegar with a cup of water. This will create a mild cleaning solution which is perfect for use on wooden kitchen cabinets. The solution won't warp the wood and won't affect the finish.'

What you'll need:

1 cup of white vinegar

1 cup of water

Microfibre cloth

Spray bottle

1. Mix it up

In a clean spray bottle, mix the white vinegar and water together to make up your cleaning solution.

2. Remove excess water

Spray your cleaning solution over the cabinets and gently wipe over using a microfibre cloth to remove any stains and spills.

How to clean laminate cabinets

Laminate is probably one of the easiest surfaces to clean in the kitchen.

'When it comes to laminate kitchen cabinets, you can clean these with a multi-purpose cleaning spray,' says Sarah Dempsey from MyJobQuote. 'Simply spray some multi-purpose cleaner onto a microfibre cloth and then wipe away all of the grease splatters, fingerprints and other marks away from the surface of the cabinets.'

What you'll need:

Multi-purpose cleaning spray

Microfibre cloth

1. Spray the surface

Using a multi-purpose cleaner, spray a little over your cabinet doors, one at a time, and wipe over using the microfibre cloth. Do this once a week to prevent a build up of grime.

2. Buff shiny cabinets

If your cabinets have a glossy finish, buff them with a dry microfibre cloth to prevent unsightly streaks from showing.

How to clean glass cabinets

It's easy to make your own cleaning solution for glass cabinets, explains Ben Burbidge from Kitchen Makers. 'Glass fronts and shelves can be cleaned with a solution of four parts distilled water to one part distilled vinegar. You can even add a drop of essential oil to give the solution a pleasant smell.'

What you'll need:

Distilled water

Distilled vinegar

Essential oil

Spray bottle

Microfibre cloth

1. Make a natural cleaning solution

Mix together four parts distilled water to one part distilled vinegar in a clean spray bottle and add a few drops of essential oil to give a nice fragrance.

2. Use a little at a time

Spray a little cleaning solution over the glass and work quickly using the microfibre cloth to clean the surface. Buff well to prevent any streaks from forming.

How often should you clean kitchen cabinets?

When you have decided what to look for in your kitchen cabinet and made a decision. Giving your kitchen cabinets a wipe over every one to two weeks is a good place to start, but every few months give them a more thorough clean.

Empty out cupboards and wipe away any crumbs or spills and use this as a good opportunity to check if any products are out of date. Cabinets near your hob will need more regular cleaning if they get a lot of food splatters from cooking.

What is the best thing to clean kitchen cabinets with?

You don't need any fancy cleaning products to clean your kitchen cabinets. 'Unit interiors can be wiped down with a soft cloth dampened in soapy water,' says Elizabeth Sherwin, creative director at Naked Kitchens (opens in new tab).

'You may need to use an anti-bacterial surface spray inside food storage units but again, try not to use bleach-based products or excessive amounts of moisture. Ensure the cupboard doors and drawers are left open to air dry before refilling.'

What is the best way to clean grease off kitchen cabinets?

Many of us will have white vinegar kicking around in a kitchen cupboard and it's great for cutting through grease.

'White vinegar is a natural cleaning product which has brilliant degreasing properties, due to its acidic base.' says Sarah Dempsey from MyJobQuote.

'Some stubborn greasy stains may need some extra care and attention. In these cases, scrub the greasy stain with an old toothbrush and then use your cloth to wipe the area clean.'

Fill an empty spray bottle with equal parts water and white vinegar and use this to degrease your cabinets. Use a clean, slightly damp cloth to wipe away the solution.

How can you remove stains from kitchen cabinets?

Before trying to remove stubborn stains, check with your kitchen manufacturer to see if they have any advice. Otherwise you could unintentionally make the stain worse if you don't know how to remove it properly.

One option that can help is using baking soda to remove the stains. 'Create a paste with baking soda and water to use on the stains,' advises Sarah Dempsey from MyJobQuote.

'Use a damp sponge or a soft-bristled toothbrush to apply the paste to the stains. Scrub the areas gently as you go along, then leave the paste to do its thing on the stains for a good few minutes. Then wipe it away with a clean cloth.'

But before trying anything, make sure you test on a small inconspicuous patch first to check it won't damage the surface.