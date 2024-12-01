How to clean a kitchen sink drain - expert-approved steps to remove build-up and bad smells

The kitchen sink is the heart of any busy kitchen, enduring everything from coffee grounds to greasy pans. But when a clog or unpleasant whiff happens, it's time to learn how to clean a kitchen sink drain effectively.

Keeping your kitchen sink drain clean and clear is a really important step in figuring out how to clean a kitchen and thankfully it doesn’t require industrial-grade chemicals or hours of scrubbing. With a few simple, eco-friendly techniques and some regular maintenance, you can banish build-up and odours easily.

From natural cleaning solutions to clever preventative measures, this step-by-step shows you how to clear your sink drain and maintain it preventing future blockages.

What you'll need

Step-by-step

First things first, arm yourself with the right equipment for the job, dependent of course on how tricky the cleaning job is going to be.

Experts recommend getting a hold of a good plunger to have on hand for clearing drains and a bucket for collecting dirty water or debris.

And don't forget a trusty pair of rubber gloves to protect your hands.

2. Start with boiling water

Before bringing out the big guns, one expert-approved fail-safe method is using boiling water down the plughole to unclog any blockages.

'Simply pouring a pot of boiling water down the drain can be enough to shift a clog,' explains Sarah Dempsey, MyJobQuote's cleaning expert.

'Start by slowly pour boiling water down the drain,' advises Jess Thomas, managing director of Drainage Central.

'Wait for five minutes after pouring the water. Then run the cold tap to make any remaining grease congeal and wash away.'

If you're dealing with standing water, Polya Petrova, cleaning expert at Fantastic Services advises, 'carefully pour boiling water down the drain in stages, allowing it to work for a few seconds before adding more.'

However, be careful, warns Polya 'If you do pour boiling water down the drain, remember to exercise caution to avoid scalding yourself.'

(Image credit: Future/David Cleveland)

3. Use baking soda for bad smells

If boiling water doesn't quite do the trick, opt for the baking soda method.

Lynsey Crombie, a.k.a Lynsey Queen of Clean advises adding a 'big scoop of bicarbonate of soda or baking soda down the plughole, leave it for 5 minutes and add boiling water.'

Sarah Dempsey from MyJobQuote adds that this will help 'to absorb the bad odours and loosen any grime.'

3. Add in some vinegar for extra cleaning power

If baking soda alone isn't cutting it, you can clean with vinegar . Experts all agree that adding a cup of vinegar down the plughole after baking soda will break down any blockages.

'This combination is a classic natural remedy used for drain clogs. Allow it to sit for around 15 to 30 minutes and flush the drain with hot water.' explains Polya Petrova, cleaning expert at Fantastic Services.'

(Image credit: Martin Moore/Kohler)

4. Try a plunger or plumber's snake to dislodge blockages

Although the above steps should be enough to remove clogs, there’s always a possibility that you may be greeted with a more stubborn blockage to clean. If that’s the case, you could repeat the process but add a plunger - or you could employ a plumber's snake that you can easily pick up from Amazon.

'A plunger is a common but versatile tool that can help dislodge clogs. Before you use it, make sure there's enough water in the sink or tub to cover the bottom of the plunger,' explains Polya Petrova, cleaning expert at Fantastic Services. 'Create a tight seal around the drain and push and pull the plunger vigorously for about 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat this as many times as necessary. The suction and pressure created by the plunger can often break up the clog.'

‘If the clog persists, use a plumber's snake by inserting it into the drain and rotating it clockwise to break up and pull out any stubborn clogs.’ says Polya. 'Continue doing this until the snake moves freely through the drain.'

5. Don't forget the outside and the final rinse

When you’ve completed the above, give the solution a final flush with more hot water to rinse away any residue. Then It's time to move on to tackling the plughole.

Polya advises using a mix of dish soap and an old toothbrush to clean the drain opening and area around it.

FAQs

How do you remove sludge from a kitchen sink drain?

'The most practical way to get rid of sludge inside the kitchen sink drain is using a plunger and a plumbing snake,' says Ryan McNicholl of plumbing parts suppliers Spares Direct.

'For the plunger, you will need to create a tight seal over the drain and plunge with all your might. For the plumbing snake, you simply push the snake inside the drain, then rotate it and push further in to loosen the sludge. Once you've cleared the blockage, flush the drain with hot water.'

And if all else fails Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert from MyJobQuote says, 'If natural methods are not enough to shift the sludge, you could consider using a commercial drain cleaner. If you do choose this method, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for application. Also, it’s important to protect yourself with gloves and follow all safety precautions as chemical cleaners can be damaging to your skin and eyes. Make sure the room is well-ventilated when using chemical cleaners.'

What is the best way to clean a smelly kitchen sink drain?

'Pour a large cup of bicarbonate of soda down the plughole in the kitchen, followed by a cup of white vinegar, advises HomeServe engineer Liam Sharkey.

'Let it sit for 20 minutes and then pour down a kettle full of boiling water. The bicarbonate of soda acts to absorb the smell, the boiling water will melt any fat – which can lead to blockages. The vinegar acts as a lubricant to help it come off the lining of the pipes. It’s good to get in this habit once a week for drain maintenance.'

However, the managing director of Drainage Central, Jess Thomas, says figuring out what to do all depends on the smell in question.

'If the water is draining from your kitchen sink slowly on top of the bad smell, this suggests that the pipes are clogged and the blockage is likely causing the smell,' explains Jess.

'A rotting food smell is likely due to food, grease or oils blocking the pipes. However, if the drain is emitting a rotten egg smell, this may mean that sewer gases are potentially escaping through the U-bend of the pipes.'

If it's the latter, Jess advises inspecting the U-bend thoroughly.

'The U-bend underneath your kitchen sink is designed to trap sewer gases, and should always be full of water, as this will act as a barrier to stop the gases escaping.' explains Jess.

'If you think sewer gases may be causing a smelly kitchen drain, you should:

Check if the water in the U-bend has evaporated: this can happen if you have not been home and nobody has run the water in the sink for a while. This should be easily fixed by running the water again.

this can happen if you have not been home and nobody has run the water in the sink for a while. This should be easily fixed by running the water again. Check if there are any leaks in the U-bend : look underneath your sink for damp patches or dripping that could indicate a leak. If you do have a leak, you should seek help from a professional plumber.

: look underneath your sink for damp patches or dripping that could indicate a leak. If you do have a leak, you should seek help from a professional plumber. Check for a blockage in the U-bend: try to, firstly, clean your kitchen sink drain, but if the blockage still remains after doing this you may need to remove the U-bend so that it can be cleaned out with a wire brush.'

How to avoid future drain blockages

To prevent future blockages and the pain of cleaning your drains, Ryan McNicholl of SparesDirect advises the following:

'Avoid pouring grease down the drain because it eventually solidifies and can cause clogs.'

'Use a drain cover to help to catch food particles and prevent them from going down the drain.'

'Try to flush your drain with hot water once a week to help prevent buildup.'

'Be mindful of what you put down the drain and avoid putting fibrous materials like coffee grounds, rice, and pasta down the drain, as they can clog pipes.'

Should I pour boiling water down the drain?

As we advised in our step-by-step above, it is recommended to use boiling water to help clean your kitchen sink drain but there are certain circumstances where you should exercise a little caution.

'If you have plastic pipes instead of metal ones, switch off your kettle early and use only partially boiled water to avoid damage to your pipes,' warns HomeServe engineer, Liam Sharkey.

'If your pipes are made from PVC or other plastics you will need to be cautious as excessive heat could cause damage to these materials,' explains Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote. 'It’s generally safer to use hot but not boiling water if your pipes are made from plastic.'

However, boiling water isn't always enough to clear a drain completely, and it all depends on the blockage you're dealing with. 'For example, boiling water can be effective at dissolving organic materials, such as grease,' adds Sarah. 'But it will not remove solid blockages that can be caused by inorganic material.'