How to clean gas hob burners quickly - 5 easy, expert-approved steps to keep your hob working safely and efficiently

Keeping your gas hob burners clean doesn't have to be a time-consuming chore. Whether it’s burnt-on food, greasy splatters, or grime, a quick clean-up not only improves the look of your gas oven but your hob will work more efficiently too.

Knowing how to clean a gas hob, or more specifically the burners, is all about gathering the right tools for the job. And, a quick clean after cooking can save you from a longer scrubbing session later.

'Regularly cleaning gas hob grates and burners will not only keep the kitchen looking clean but also help maintain the efficiency and safety of the appliance,' explains Matt Ayres, appliance expert at RDO Kitchens and Appliances.

But if you've been avoiding the task, don't worry, you'll still be able to get them looking pristine in next to no time.

Arm yourself with warm soapy water, a soft sponge, a stiff-bristled brush, and some baking soda or white vinegar and we’ll take you through the step-by-step to make those burners look spotless.

What you'll need

Step-by-step

1. Dismantle the burners

First things first, arm yourself with the right tools for the job, then get to dismantling the burner components to get a good thorough clean.

Experts recommend making sure the appliance is cool before dismantling the pan supports and burner caps, as per the manufacturer's instructions.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'We also advise against steam cleaners as well as abrasive products, stainless steel scourers, or knives to remove food remnants, as these may scratch or damage the surface.' explains Lucy Baxter, group marketing manager at Bosch.

Then it's time to get scrubbing.

2. Remove any loose debris

Before bringing out the big guns in the form of a cleaner, wipe away any crumbs and loose particles with a soft, microfibre cloth, or use a handheld vacuum to suck it all up.

2. Apply a mild cleaner

Bosch's group marketing manager, Lucy Baxter advises using a mild detergent like washing up liquid to scrub your gas hob burners.

'Clean the burners and pan supports using warm soapy water and scrub with a non-wire brush. If the supports are fitted with rubber rests, make sure that these are also cleaned.'

And if you've got burnt-on stains, experts say using baking soda in a 50/50 mixture with water, will clean them right up.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

3. Scrub gently

To get into the nooks and crannies, experts have advised using a slim cleaning brush, like the OXO Good Grips Deep Clean brush set, from Amazon.

Sarah Whitfield, Product Manager at Stoves says 'scrub gently with a new, cleaning-specific toothbrush to get off any tough grease. Make sure these are completely dry before returning to the hob.'

4. Focus on grease and stains

If baking soda alone isn't cutting it, you can clean with vinegar . Matt Ayres from RDO advises 'For tougher stains, spray white vinegar after the baking soda treatment. The acidic vinegar helps dissolve stubborn marks.'

And if you still can't get out particularly tricky marks like burn stains, Matt says, 'Commercial kitchen degreasers can be particularly effective for burnt-on grease.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

5. Dry the burners well

This last step is incredibly important to make sure you keep your burners working well and to avoid damaging your appliance.

'Always dry the burners and pan supports thoroughly. Water droplets or damp patches on the hob at the start of cooking may damage the enamel. Also, after cleaning and drying the burners, make sure the burner caps are correctly positioned on the diffuser,' advises Bosch's Lucy Baxter.

FAQs

How do you get burn marks off a gas hob?

'If you’re looking to rid your gas hob of burn marks then start by creating a bicarbonate of soda paste. Mix two parts bicarbonate of soda with one parts water to create this. Apply the paste to any burnt areas and let this sit for half an hour,' says Jay Lockton, hob expert at AO.com.

'Gently scrub the burn marks with a non-abrasive sponge or cloth to prevent any scratches to the surface. If burns persist, then why not try using vinegar instead? Spray a mixture of vinegar and white (50/50) onto these burn marks before letting it sit for a small while.'

Matt Ayres, appliance expert at RDO Kitchens and Appliances adds, 'Avoid harsh abrasives. Do not use steel wool or harsh scouring pads, as they can scratch the hob surface.'

How to clean black gas hob rings?

'Black gas hob rings can accumulate grease and discolouration over time,' explains Matt Ayres, Appliance expert at RDO Kitchens and Appliances.

'First, remove the rings and soak them in a sink filled with hot water and dish soap for about 30 minutes. This helps loosen grease and residue. Using a soft-bristled brush or a toothbrush, you can start to scrub away grime. For stubborn spots, sprinkle baking soda directly onto the rings and scrub gently.'

'After cleaning, rinse the rings thoroughly and dry them completely to prevent rust. If the rings are heavily stained, try soaking them in a mixture of white vinegar and warm water before scrubbing.'

'Then rub on a small amount of cooking oil with a cloth to restore a bit of shine to your black rings,' adds Jay Lockton, AO.com's hob expert.

Can I put hob rings in the dishwasher?

'Yes, you can put your hob rings in your dishwasher however this may cause you more hassle than its worth,' warns Jay Lockton, AO.com's hob expert.

'Many gas hob rings are made of enamel-coated metals, which can usually go in the dishwasher. But be aware that using your dishwasher constantly may dull your ring finish over time and ruin this. Instead, it’s a better idea to clean these manually and remove any risk from damaging your hob rings.'

However, Matt Ayres, Appliance expert at RDO Kitchens and Appliances says you should err on the side of caution when thinking of whacking them in the dishwasher, depending on the material you are cleaning.

'Some hob rings are dishwasher-safe, but this depends on the material. Check the manufacturer’s instructions before doing so. Generally cast iron or enamelled rings, are often not dishwasher-safe, as the high heat and harsh detergents can damage the coating,' explains Matt.

'Steel or stainless steel rings may be dishwasher-safe but are often better cleaned by hand to avoid discoloration. Dishwashers may not fully remove burnt-on grease, and soaking plus scrubbing is usually more effective for stubborn residues.'