How to deshrink clothes - 3 expert methods to get your clothes back in shape
Never again lose clothes to a hot wash or tumble dryer again
Shrinking clothes in the washing machine or tumble dryer are one of the most unfortunate accidents that happens to everyone. Fortunately, if you've fallen foul of this we've uncovered the three best methods for deshrinking clothes.
However, careful you are, there is always that one jumper that accidentally fell into a hot wash or tumble dryer. Many make the mistake of thinking clothes only shrink in the tumble dryer, but shrinking is just if not more common in the washing machine. It happens when clothes are washed at too high a temperature or on too vigorous a spin, which causes the fabric fibres to tighten.
The fastest way to avoid clothes shrinking is to check the washing care instructions and then reshape the item when hanging on one of the best-heated airers to dry. However, if your clothes are beyond this stage these are the best ways to attempt to deshrink them.
1. Try baby shampoo
Using baby shampoo doesn’t magically transform your clothes into their original shape, but what it does do is soften the fibres which have become tight during the drying process.
‘Mix lukewarm water with baby shampoo; this acts as a gentle cleanser and softener,’ advises Barbara Stern, textile & cleaning expert at Ottoman Textiles.
‘Shampoo relaxes the fibres, they become more yielding and will stretch so much more easily. This works beautifully with cashmere or merino wool.
‘Once the garment has soaked for roughly 20 minutes, I gently work the fabric back to its shape, without over-stretching it, because it would then lose its substance.
‘This technique also allows me to control the degree of reshaping, which is quite necessary for fabrics whose weave is tighter, like denim or knitwear. Finally, reshaping always needs to be followed by air drying in a flattened position lest another instance of shrinkage happens when direct heat hits the fabric.’
It’s important to note this method does not reverse the shrinkage - it just makes the clothes easier to reshape afterwards.
2. Use the towel method
After soaking the clothes in either baby shampoo or conditioner, try using the towel method to regain your garments original shape. This works best for item of clothing that is very shrunken.
‘Lay the garment on a flat towel and roll it up to remove excess water. Let the garment sit in the rolled towel for 10 mins before unrolling and placing it flat on a new, dry towel,’ says Deyan Dimitrov, laundry expert and CEO and co-founder at Laundryheap.
‘Then, gently pull and stretch out the fabric until it is near its original shape and place heavy objects, like books or weights, on the edges so that it holds the stretch. Allow the garment to dry fully in this stretched position.’
3. Use white vinegar
A solution of white vinegar can also be effective when deshrinking clothes. Similar to baby shampoo, the vinegar works to soften the fabric fibres.
‘Mix white vinegar and water equally, then add a tablespoon of fabric softener. Let the garment soak for 30 minutes,’ says Nguyen Huy, founder of clothing brand Kory Threads.
‘While vinegar relaxes fibres, fabric softener makes them more pliable, making it easier to stretch the garment when you take it out. This one is great for heavier fabrics that need extra shape-retention.’
White vinegar is a cleaning staple so it is always worth having some in your cupboard, especially as there is so much you can clean with vinegar.
Hopefully one of these methods works, but just remember if in doubt always opt for a cool wash and avoid the tumble dryer it possible.
