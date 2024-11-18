How to get rid of mould with tea tree oil - the natural hack for killing mould at its root

If mould is an ongoing problem in your home then we need to let you in on the tea tree oil mould removal hack we've just discovered. According to experts, it could be the all-natural secret to banishing mould from your house.

With a sudden drop in temperatures across the UK, it can only mean one thing is coming - damp and mould. Sometimes it feels like no matter what you do, mould manages to creep its way back into your home.

If you’ve been looking for ways to g et rid of mould off walls, then you may not have discovered the power of tea tree oil. Well-known for its antiseptic, antibacterial and spot-zapping properties, it’s one of many essential oils proven to clean your home naturally.

One cleaning job you should definitely consider using tea tree oil is removing mould. Here’s why a few drops of this powerful oil could be what your cleaning caddy is missing this winter.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

How does it work?

Of course, preventing mould is the ideal scenario and implementing measures such as keeping your home at a constant temperature can help prevent mould from growing.

But sometimes, mould growth can feel inevitable and when it does rear it’s head, it is here tea tree oil’s antibacterial properties come in handy.

‘In clinical studies, tea tree oil proved effective in stopping the growth of two common strains of mould – Penicillium chrysogenum and Aspergillus fumigatus,’ says Dr Jonathan Kirby, Mould Expert at Dryzone .

Tea tree oil kills mould by breaking down the cell wall of the mould spores, causing them to rupture and leak. This means it’s great at preventing mould spores from growing and spreading.

How to clean mould with tea tree oil

The good news is that it’s really easy to use tea tree oil to clean mould.

‘Create a tea tree oil solution by mixing one teaspoon of tea tree oil with one cup of water in a spray bottle. Then, shake the mixture well before each use, as the oil can separate,’ says Polya Petrova, kitchen cleaning professional at Fantastic Services .

‘Spray the solution directly onto mould-affected areas and keep in mind that the tea tree oil is safe to use on non-porous surfaces like tile, glass, and sealed wood. For porous materials (like fabrics or drywall), apply lightly to avoid oversaturation.

‘Then let it sit and allow the tea tree oil solution to sit for at least an hour because this gives the oil time to break down the mould. After letting it sit, use a clean cloth to wipe the area and keep in mind that for stubborn spots, reapply the solution and scrub gently with a brush or sponge.’

Even something as simple as keeping a diffuser filled with tea tree oil in damp places like your bathroom can help beat mould growth. The diffused oil can help kill mould spores in the air.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Safety precautions

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Tea tree oil is flammable, can irritate skin and is harmful to dogs, so if you plan on using it to clean mould in your home, it’s wise to take these safety precautions into consideration.

‘Tea tree oil has a strong scent, so ventilate the area afterwards and open windows or turn on fans to help dissipate the smell. Tea tree oil is strong, so wear gloves to protect your skin and work in a well-ventilated space. While tea tree oil is natural, it can still be toxic if ingested or inhaled in large quantities,’ says Polya.

Mould is also toxic, so it’s important to protect yourself against mould when cleaning it in general.

‘Certain types of mould are toxic and many products used to clean it can irritate the skin and lungs, so be sure to use rubber cleaning gloves, goggles and a mask,’ says Dr Jonathan.

Finding natural alternatives to harsh chemicals is always good thing when it comes to cleaning - even better when this natural ingredient happens to be an expert in mould-banishing. We recommend keeping this powerful oil stocked up in your cleaning arsenal.