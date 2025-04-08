Cleaning experts say you need a dust repellent spray to keep hay fever symptoms away – and it costs just 35p per batch
It saves time on your cleaning schedule and alleviates symptoms
If hay fever is plaguing your home, a dust repellent spray could be what you need to keep symptoms at bay - and the good news is that you can easily make it at home with just a few ingredients.
Dust repellent sprays can help alleviate hay fever symptoms in the air, such as dust and pet dander. This can stop them coming into contact with your eyes and nose, helping relieve symptoms and reducing exposure to allergens.
While investing in one of the best air purifiers is another way to reduce hay fever symptoms in your home, they can be a little pricey - making a DIY dust repellent spray a great budget alternative, and one that ticks the dusting off your cleaning to-do list, too.
What you need
Experts at MattressOnline have revealed the best formula for creating a dust repellent spray at home.
‘This dust-repellant spray will help keep dust and pollen away from your bedroom’s surfaces for longer,’ they say.
- ½ cup of water (125ml)
- ¼ cup of vinegar (60ml)
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- A few drops of essential oil of your choosing to give your spray the perfect scent
How to use a dust repellent spray
The method is really simple. All you need to do is mix your ingredients in a spray bottle, give it a shake, and you're ready to go.
‘I use this on shelves, furniture, and other hard surfaces around the house. The light coating it leaves helps repel dust, so it tends to fall to the floor rather than clinging to surfaces—meaning I spend a lot less time dusting tricky spots,’ explains Jane Wilson at Fantastic Cleaners.
The spray prevents dust from clinging to surfaces, reducing your exposure to allergens. On top of spraying your home, you should vacuum regularly to remove any dust that has failed to attach to your surfaces and fallen on the floor.
‘Тhis spray isn’t for every surface. Avoid using it on mirrors, glass, curtains, or upholstered furniture. The oil can leave streaks or grease marks, and the soap might attract more dirt on fabrics,’ Jane adds.
‘Make sure to store your spray in a cool, dry spot away from sunlight. Use it within a month since it doesn’t contain any preservatives.’
As well as using dust repellent spray, it’s recommended you also use an air purifier or a humidifier if your symptoms are particularly bad.
Will you be trying this easy, cheap hack to keep your dust levels down? It can help your allergies and reduce the amount of time you need to spend dusting - it sounds like a win-win to me.
