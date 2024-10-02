10 cleaning jobs to do in October - cleaning expert Lynsey Crombie shares her task list for a spotless home in autumn

Spring is the classic time to give your home a refresh, but autumn is just as crucial a time to reset your home ready for cosy season.

As a cleaning, organising and home management expert I always see October as prime time to give your home a quick refresh. October is the time that I change over my bedding, deep clean dressing gowns and tackle any dust that's accumulated over the summer months.

When preparing to hunker down for the winter you want your home to feel clean, organised and welcoming. Here are the 10 cleaning and organising tasks I recommend tackling in October, and my tips to make quick work of them. Let's get your home Autumn ready.

1. Clean and check radiators

A little maintenance just before the cooler weather sets in will ensure your radiators give off maximum heat. Dust and debris can block heat from radiators, making them less effective. A clean radiator ensures you get the most warmth possible. You can blast away that trapped dust and debris and clean your radiator using one of my tried and tested methods below:

Steam clean – A quick burst of steam can help dislodge hidden dust.

Hair dryer – Use your hair dryer to blow out trapped dust from those hard-to-reach spots.

Radiator cleaning brush – Invest in a radiator brush (available on Amazon) they perfect for getting into the nooks and crannies.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jug of water – The messiest tip but pop a tray down and a few towels and simply pour a rug of water through the grate and watch the dirt fall away.

(Image credit: Future/James Merrell)

2. Test and clean smoke alarms

Fire alarms are critical for your safety, but they need regular maintenance to ensure they work properly. Brush away any dust, debris and even dead insects that can block the sensors causing the alarm not to work efficiently. Then test by holding down the test button for a few seconds and then it should beep.

3. Wash your carpets

As the seasons change, it’s the perfect time to give your carpets a deep clean. Time to remove summer dirt and allergens after a summer of open windows higher foot traffic and pollen and prepare for cosy season. Spot clean any stains and freshen up using a carpet cleaner or a steam cleaner with the glide attachment. Allow to fully dry before you put furniture back

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Damian Russell)

4. Pull out and clean behind furniture

Hidden dust and grime can build up behind furniture, and cleaning those hard-to-reach spots can have huge benefits. A thorough clean behind furniture leaves your home feeling fresher, lighter, and more organised. Hidden crumbs and debris can attract pests like insects or even rodent! Cleaning behind furniture helps prevent unwanted visitors.

Moisture can sometimes get trapped behind furniture, especially near walls. Cleaning helps prevent mould or mildew buildup, which can damage your home and health.

5. Dust and check light bulbs and lamps shades.

We don’t use indoor lights as much, so a layer of dust can easily build up on your light bulbs without you noticing. Take a few minutes to go around your home and dust off those bulbs using a recycled makeup or paint brush. This simple cleaning task will make a big difference.

Dust can dim your lighting, so cleaning them ensures your home shines brightly as the days get shorter.

For the lamp shades use a lint roller that you can pick up from £2 on Amazon to remove any dust a vacuum nozzle can be too harsh and damage the shade.

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

6. Change to more durable door mats

Now’s the perfect time to swap out your light summer door mats for heavy-duty mats that will keep mud and debris from being tracked inside. Give your summer mats a good wash and store them away for next year! If they aren’t washable air outside or sprinkle with some bicarbonate of soda.

(Image credit: Future PLC /Dan Duchars)

7. Tidy away and clean garden furniture

As summer wraps up, it's a great time to give your garden furniture some TLC before storing it away.

Brush off any dirt, debris and pollen from frames and when it comes to the cushions if the covers are removable pop in the washing machine, if not use white vinegar for any mould and mildew stains or an upholstery cleaner. Then allow to air dry in the sun before covering and storing away. If you are short on space invest in some vacuum pack storage bags.

8. Bring in seasonal flower displays and candles

As the seasons change, refreshing your home with autumnal colours and seasonal scents can make a big difference in creating a cosy, welcoming atmosphere. Warm, vibrant autumn colours, like deep oranges, reds, and yellows, can lift your spirits and bring a sense of comfort to your space. Simply switch up cushion covers, throws and candles and bring a little nature like autumnal flowers in.

9. Flip and turn the mattress

Make this a seasonal task along with bringing out the thicker warmer duvet to keep you cosy over the colder months. Flipping and turning your mattress has so many benefits such as preventing uneven wear, sagging, and indentations that can develop when sleeping in the same spot every night. It will also improve your sleep quality, prolongs the life of your mattress and prevent allergies. For extra warmth you may also want to switch to a thicker warmer mattress protector at this time too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

10. Wash slippers and dressing gowns

Autumn is the perfect time to pull out your stored-away heavy dressing gowns and slippers and give them a refresh. Slippers and dressing gowns can hold onto odours. A fresh wash keeps them smelling clean and ready for the season.

Add a few drops of autumnal essential oils to the wash, a freshly washed dressing gown feels softer and warmer, making your autumn evenings even cosier. Clean, fresh slippers and dressing gowns add to that comforting feeling of settling in for a warm, relaxing night.