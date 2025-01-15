I tried OXO's cleverly-designed mop and bucket — they worked wonders on my laminate floor
I've never thought about investing in a decent mop and bucket until now
I tried OXO’s butterfly mop and bucket set and, as someone who’s only ever bought cheap mops in the past, it’s completely changed my perspective on cleaning my floors.
I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve somewhat overlooked the best mops in the past, choosing the more stereotypical mop heads that can be picked up in pound stores. This meant that my floors always took ages to dry, which was annoying, but I hadn’t really considered better options may be out there.
That is until I came across the OXO Good Grips butterfly mop, which is the best mop for tiles (according to our rigorous in-house tests.) With laminate flooring in my kitchen, I wondered if it would be just as good — and I wasn't disappointed. I found the mop easy to use, super absorbent and it left my floor spotless. I think it’s one of the best ways to clean laminate flooring.
The Butterfly Mop has a wide, absorbent sponge and a dirt-trapping microfibre pad. It was velcro attached, making the head easy to change and wash, too. It also has an easy-to-use handle to wring water (which is essential when you are mopping laminate) and there are feet on the mop so it can dry easier.
The mop and bucket are sold separately which brings the total cost close to £50 for the set. I do think this is an expensive investment, especially as I would normally spend less than £10 on a mop. However, given how good the results where, I may be converted.
I don’t like to admit how infrequently I mop, but I knew my kitchen flooring was well overdue for a good clean. I filled the bucket with 60ml of Tesco Cotton Fresh Multi Purpose Cleaner and five litres of water. The bucket has measurements along the side, which made it really easy to see how much water I needed.
Starting to mop, the first thing I noticed was how easy the mop was to use. Squeezing out excess water was a doddle and straight away I noticed how well it glided across the floor.
My kitchen and living room are open plan and I found I could easily push the mop under my sofas and dining table to reach those trickier areas without having to move heavy furniture around.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Another thing I noticed was how quickly my floors dried, compared to the mop I was using before. The squeeze feature on the mop ensured I wouldn’t use too much water, which was not only good for my laminate floors, but also a big help when it came to drying time.
I’ve always ended up walking over wet floors due to impatience, but this time, my floor had started drying on one side of the room by the time I’d finished the other side.
Needless to say, my floor looked great at the end of my mopping. I really noticed a difference compared to using a cheaper socket mop head - it was cleaner, dried quicker and took less time to complete. And I'm definitely a fan of ticking off cleaning chores as quickly as possible.
Finally, when I was emptying the bucket into my outside drain, the angled ridge inside the bucket guided the water easily, preventing any splashback or water getting all over my patio.
If you're on a tight budget, it might be an expensive choice to buy both mop and bucket. But given that it makes quick and effective work of a chore that, let's face it, isn't the most fun, I do think it's worth the investment.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
How to improve drainage in a garden — 4 DIY options drainage experts say will solve waterlogging
These are the best garden drainage systems you can install yourself
By Katie Sims
-
How to choose a dehumidifier — 5 things you need to know before you buy to get the most out of your money
This is everything you need to make the right decision
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Are greenhouses worth it? 5 of the best benefits for your most productive garden yet
We've weighed up the pros and cons of buying a greenhouse
By Sophie King
-
I tried the viral Coca-Cola hack to clean my loo — I was shocked at how easily it removed stubborn limescale and stains
My toilet bowl has never looked more spotless
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Why TikTok's viral Project Pan decluttering challenge isn't just for beauty products – I'm trying it with scented candles to save money and reduce waste
The Project Pan challenge is taking over beauty TikTok – but should you finish your scented candle before buying a new one too?
By Sara Hesikova
-
What can I use instead of dishwasher tablets? Cleaning experts reveal the cheaper alternative that will leave your dishes sparkling
How to get machine-clean dishes without using a dishwasher tablet
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to get rid of dust — 7 easy tricks that'll leave your home spotless and prevent future build-up, according to cleaning experts
Say hello to a dust-free home
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is recluttering? This unconventional decluttering trend is causing a stir amongst the pros
Don’t clear out clutter, ‘curate’ it instead…
By Tara King
-
Is a wall-mounted or freestanding electric heater better? The differences to consider before wasting money on the wrong one
How to choose which one is best for your home, according to experts
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to reset your boiler when it locks out – why it happens and an easy expert-approved step-by-step to fix it
Is your heating not coming on? Your boiler could have gone into ‘lock out’
By Jenny McFarlane
-
How to wash a weighted blanket the right way – to protect it and your washing machine from damage
A step-by-step guide to the best way to wash a weighted blanket
By Jenny McFarlane