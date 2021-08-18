Best mops – 5 tried and tested finds for spotlessly clean floors

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are searching for the best mop that there is, then you have landed in just the right place. We’ve tried and tested a range of mops, from easy spray mops to large mop and bucket sets, and here’s our verdict. A good mop paired with some decent floor cleaner will leave your tiles, laminate, vinyl and more, all looking mess-free and this will kill bacteria. Switching out your old mop for something new and high-performing could leave your floors looking good as new.

Using the best mop to clean your floors will make an easy job of this chore. Whether you want something for daily use or it’s a mop for a specific job that you are after – perhaps the best mop for tiles. We can help you out. We’ve also listed mops that are easy to manoeuvre, around furniture and rugs, and ones that are convenient to store away once you’re finished.

Whether your current mop is looking (and working) a bit worse for wear, or perhaps you’re a new homeowner and want to spend your money on the best mop? Keep scrolling for our top 5 picks that you can buy online today.

What type of mop should I buy?

There are several types of mop out there, so it might be smart to narrow down the type that you want before reading our list. Here are the three types of mop that are featured in our guide.

Spray mops have an integrated water tank (kind of like a water bottle) and they work by pulling the trigger. This sprays water and solution onto your floor. These tend to be easy to manoeuvre and also convenient to store.

Mop and buckets are the most popular type of mop. They do require you to lug around the bucket as you clean, though. A mop and bucket is great for deeper cleaning your floors – and getting into corners.

Sponge mops are brilliant for cleaning tiles. They are gentle on your floors, while you might want to be careful so as not to soak your floors with a sponge mop. They are also great for use on walls, too. You will probably have to use a sponge mop with a bucket.

The best mops

1. Beldray LA067050EU Classic Mop



The best mop overall

Type: Spray mop

Includes: 2 machine washable microfiber heads

This Beldray spray mop is easily our pick of the best mop out there – for convenience and price. It’s budget-friendly and more than easy to manoeuvre around your furniture, while it makes mopping underneath furniture easy, too. It comes with 2 machine washable heads that need to be run under water before using. Its 350ml tank is perfect for mopping small homes, and it rids the need of lugging around a bucket. You can use this mop on pretty much any floor, from tiles to vinyl and laminate. Just pull the trigger and get walking.

Ideal Home’s rating: 5 out of 5 stars

2. Vileda Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set



The best mop and bucket

Type: Mop and bucket

A bestseller for good reason, Vileda’s Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set is packed with features to leave your floors sparkling clean. Although it does come with a bucket that you will need to drag around your home with you while you clean. This bucket does, however, feature an integrated spinner – this is to semi-dry the head so you don’t soak your floors. Push your foot on the pedal to control how dry (or wet) the mop head is. It also has a spout for easy emptying of dirty water, and a handle for carrying. The mop itself has a triangle-shaped head to get right into corners, and it has a washable microfibre head. It’s extendable so that you can reach under furniture or up to ceilings. A Mrs Hinch bestseller, this best mop (and bucket) is super practical – even for a non-spray mop.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5

3. EasyGleam Mop and Bucket Set



The best mop for small homes

Type: Mop and bucket

Includes: 2 reusable pads

If you have a small home and you want to buy a mop and bucket set, then look no further than this one from EasyGleam. It’s nice and compact with one side for washing and one side for drying the mop head, while it can be used wet or dry. This way, you needn’t clean your house dipping your mop in dirty water each time. It comes with two mop heads that are both machine washable and highly absorbent. Great for use on walls or floors, whether tiled or laminate, and it’s super easy to navigate around furniture. After cleaning, the mop head and handle can be dissembled to fit inside the bucket for simple storage. Definitely the best mop for smaller homes, whether you have plenty of storage room or a teeny space for your cleaning essentials.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

4. E-Cloth Deep Clean Mop



The best eco-friendly mop

Type: Spray mop

Use this E-cloth to clean your floors using just hot water. Its special microfibre pad activates when it touches water, while it’s safe to use around kids and pets. One mop head should last over 300 washes – or 3 years in total. It can also rid your floors of dirt, grease, grime and even bacteria. Clever stuff. The mop itself doesn’t have a water tank so you’ll need to get the head wet before attaching it to the mop, and possibly wet it once more whilst you are mopping. The mop itself can easily be swivelled around furniture and used on more than floors, but walls and skirting boards, too. Its handle also extends to 5 feet. Brilliant for those who are trying to be kinder to the environment, while also being simple to use and a total bargain. This is without a doubt the best eco-friendly mop out there. Just replace the head once you feel you need to.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5.

5. OXO Good Grips Butterfly Mop

The best mop for tiles

Type: Sponge mop

If you are searching for the best mop to deep clean your floors, whether tiles or laminate, then this is a great option. This sponge mop can get deep into your grout, to clean in between each tile, and it will (gently!) scrub your floors clean. It’s also convenient to use on tiles and walls since it’s a sponge, and this makes easy work for you. Better than that: it’s called the ‘Butterfly Mop’ as you can squeeze it out after dipping it in a bucket of water and floor cleaner. This is so that you don’t end up soaking your floors. Just pull the lever on the handle and the sponge will fold in two, squeezing out excess water. The sponge itself is even washable in between uses – whether in a machine or in your sink. Use the mop’s kickstand to store this mop with ease, and to allow its sponge to air dry naturally, ready for the next clean. Just remember: you will need to invest in a bucket to use this mop.

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5

What is the most effective mop?

In terms of the most effective mop, when it comes to deep cleaning your floors, it has to be Vileda’s Turbo Microfibre Mop and Bucket Set. With a thick microfibre head and a bucket included, this mop makes it easy to get into those corners. This also makes it great for scrubbing floors, and soaking them if need be.

Is steaming floors better than mopping?

These are two different actions entirely. In fact, we suggest you do both – not all of the time though, obviously. A mop is great for daily or weekly cleaning, and perfect for quick clean-ups whether from a messy dinner time or a spilt drink. A steam cleaner, or steam mop, however, is necessary for deep cleaning. This is because they use hot steam to sanitize your floors. It would be a smart idea to use a steam mop or cleaner on your floors every month or so, with a normal floor mop being used twice a week – or more if need be. The Vax Steam Fresh Combi S86-SF-C is rated our top steam mop. You can buy it just below.