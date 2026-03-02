6 surprising things you can clean in a dishwasher – the ultimate cheat sheet for lazy cleaners

Dishwashers, it turns out, can clean far more than our pots, pans and crockery. Once you know all the things you can clean in a dishwasher, the debate between dishwashers vs hand washing suddenly becomes much easier.

Using our dishwashers to their full potential can also save heaps of time. From cleaning the fridge to washing flip flops (yes, flip flops), so many annoying cleaning jobs are taken care of for us.

With that in mind, I asked cleaning experts to share what things you can clean in a dishwasher - some of them might surprise you.

1. Fridge shelves and drawers

There's no denying that cleaning the fridge is a pain, but it's about to get a whole lot easier. Georgina Shepherd, cleaning expert at Housekeep, has shared that 'most glass and plastic fridge shelves and drawers are dishwasher-safe and can go on the top rack.

'The heat and detergent remove sticky spills and bacteria, making cleaning much easier,' she adds. Definitely one to bookmark for later.

2. Pet bowls

If you've got furry friends at home, you might be surprised to learn that their food bowl is probably dishwaser-safe.

Cleaning expert Nigel Bearman from Daily Poppins actually recommends this as the best way to clean pet bowls and remove bacteria. 'Pet bowls, especially metal and ceramic ones, can harbour biofilm that hand washing doesn’t always fully remove. A hot wash helps break that down more effectively.'

3. Flip flops and crocs

This one really surprised me. According to Deyan Dimitrov, cleaning expert and CEO of Laundryheap , you can actually chuck your flip flops and crocs in the dishwasher along with your dishes - and this is actually preferable to putting them in the washing machine.

'The dishwasher is the safer bet,' Deyan says. 'Slide them onto a rack, but instead of using a dishwasher tablet, add a capful of one part baking soda and two parts vinegar (this can be placed anywhere inside your dishwasher) to remove unwanted smells and break down tough bacteria.'

Deyan adds that you should also run your crocs and flip flops on a cold cycle to avoid shrinkage.

They might currently be locked up for the winter, but when the time comes to crack open the shed and start using our garden tools again, you can make your life much easier by putting them in the dishwasher afterwards.

'If your tools’ handles are protected with a rubber, plastic or even ceramic casing, these will all be dishwasher safe,' Deyan notes. 'If they’ll fit, pop them into your silverware compartment with your usual washing accompaniment, and they’ll come out sparkling.'

Cleaning the garden tools is suddenly looking much easier.

5. Plastic toys

Kids' toys looking like they've seen better days? Well, cleaning expert Nigel has shared that certain toys are dishwasher-safe - making cleaning them much easier.

'Hard plastic toys without batteries can safely go in the dishwasher, ideally on the top rack,' he says. 'This is particularly useful for bath toys that can develop mould inside. Just check there are no electronic components and avoid anything with paint that might peel.'

Just pop smaller toys in a dishwasher bag, like this silicone bag from Dunelm (£12 for a pack of 2), to stop them going missing.

6. Hairbrushes and combs

Last on the list of things you can clean in a dishwasher is our trusty hairbrushes and combs, which let's be honest, don't get cleaned as often as they should.

'Remove hair first (importantly), then run them through the dishwasher to clean and sanitise,' Georgina advises. 'This will remove the oil, dirt, and bacteria that builds up in them on the daily.'

Which of these things you can clean in a dishwasher surprised you the most?