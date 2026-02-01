Only washing-up pros know how handy this clever dish drainer from Argos is – it makes the process far easier and more hygienic

The washing-up is easily one of my least favourite jobs. And the part I hate most? Dirty dish water pooling on my worktops. I've been looking for ways to avoid this step, and in doing so, I came across Argos Home’s clever new dish drainer .

I know, I know it’s not exactly glamorous. But a dish drainer is an essential part of any organised kitchen , and with a built-in drainer, this £12 Argos Home one is really smart.

I’d wager there aren’t many people who enjoy doing the washing up, which is why this kitchen storage idea is a worthy investment. Not only will it help dry your dishes faster, but it will also create a more hygienic space. It’s a small feature that makes a big difference.

Argos Home Argos Home Dish Rack - Black £12 at Argos With feet to keep your dish off the side and out of pooling water, plus a clever drainage pipe, this drainer is one of the smartest I've seen.

The rack is positioned on four legs, which will help protect your kitchen worktop sides from water damage. Its star feature is, of course, the drip tray, which allows excess water to run off into the sink and down the drain. One of my biggest bugbears, when it comes to the washing up, is how quickly excess water can dirty my sides. I used to own a plastic, tub-style drainer, which offered minimal drainage and therefore needed to be cleaned constantly.

I have since moved on to the Habitat Large Wire Dish Drainer (£9 at Argos) , which has the handy legs to keep my drying dishes off the draining board, where water can pool. It also makes water run-off and cleanup easier to deal with. However, having seen Argos’ latest drainer and clever run-off pipe, I do feel like I’m missing out.

(Image credit: Argos)

The tube sits under the drainer, designed to poke out over your sink bowl. It’s adjustable, too, so you can tailor it to suit your sink's design. The drainer itself has an 8L capacity, and can hold up to nine plates with extra space for bowls and glasses. It’s also made from powder-coated steel, making it rustproof - so you don’t have to worry about replacing it after a few months.

Like most drainers, it has a separate container for cutlery. This storage cup doesn’t have a drainage feature, so you would have to keep on top of its cleaning. However, on the whole, I do think this is a more hygienic alternative to a standard drainer. And yes, a dish drainer is a little boring a topic of conversation, but it is the sort of clever feature that those who have a tidy kitchen always have.

So, I’ve also rounded up a few more washing-up essentials from Argos, for a smoother cleaning experience.

Black+Decker Black + Decker Sink Tidy With Dispenser - Stainless Steel £13 at Argos This clever sink tidy has a built-in soap dispeners to reduce clutter around your sink. Minky Washing Up Bowl £10 at Argos I love these washing-up bowls. They have a built in drainer, so you don't have to do any awkward lifting to empty them. Argos Home Argos Home 2 Tier Dish Drainer - Black £25 at Argos If you need more space, this two-tier drainer has the handy drainage pipe, too.

If you’re someone who hates washing up, making the process a little cleaner and easier can make it a little more bearable. What do you say?