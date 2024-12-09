The 5 kitchen appliances to deep-clean before Christmas - experts say to prioritise cleaning these items now

Christmas prep is in full swing, and it's time to give our kitchen appliances some TLC. If you're hosting the festivities this year, knowing which kitchen appliances to deep-clean before Christmas is essential prep that will make your life easier in the weeks to come.

We all have good intentions when it comes to cleaning our kitchen appliances, but speaking frankly, we don't do it as often as we should. And yet our favourite appliances like the best air fryers and the best coffee machines are used daily, so the importance of cleaning them shouldn't be underestimated.

But which appliances are the most important to focus on between now and the big day? We've asked experts to share which kitchen appliances to deep-clean before Christmas, so you can prioritise your efforts on the items that need it the most.

1. Oven

Cleaning the oven is at the top of the list of kitchen appliances to deep-clean before Christmas, for obvious reasons. It will be seeing a lot of use over the festive period, and if you want your Christmas dinner to be a success, a clean oven is a must.

(Image credit: Future/Caroline Mardon)

'The oven is a key player in Christmas cooking, and burnt residue and oil can negatively affect the taste of your cooking,' explains Steve Horner, Kitchen Hygiene Expert, Cladding Monkey. 'To do a deep clean, first remove your racks and soak them in hot, soapy water or a baking soda and vinegar solution. With the actual oven, opt for a store bought oven cleaner and follow the instructions carefully.'

There are natural ways to clean an oven if you prefer; either way, you don't have to spend heaps of time doing this if you know how to clean an oven quickly. The important thing is that you do make an effort to clean it before the festivities begin.

2. Dishwasher

Often overlooked when cleaning kitchen appliances, the dishwasher can't be expected to clean all your dirty dishes if it isn't clean itself. It will be on more than usual over Christmas, so take the time now to clean your dishwasher if you want it to make your plates and cutlery sparkle.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'To deep clean the dishwasher, remove and clean the filters, wipe down the door seals with a mild detergent spray to remove any potential mould growth, and run a hot cycle with a dishwasher cleaner or a cup of white vinegar in it,' Steve advises.

Make sure you spend some time cleaning the dishwasher filter, as this can easily get clogged with leftover food. If you are looking to give it a really thorough deep cleaner quickly, you can buy purpose-made dishwasher cleaner, the Finish lemon-scented dishwasher cleaner is our favourite.

Finish Dishwasher Machine Cleaners, pack of 4 £9.99 at Amazon

3. Fridge and freezer

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

The experts recommend deep cleaning your fridge and freezer next, and ideally before you do the Christmas food shop. A grubby fridge is not an ideal place to house food, especially when the shelves are stacked up more than usual. Fortunately, cleaning a fridge is pretty straightforward.

'To deep clean, remove any expired items first and clean the interiors with a mild kitchen detergent or a mix of warm water and baking soda,' Steve says. 'You should also defrost your freezer if it's required.'

Knowing how to defrost your freezer quickly is a game-changer during the Christmas prep. The process will remove excess ice and create more space for frozen goods, as well as help keep your freezer running costs down.

4. Air fryer

If you own an air fryer, you'll know how handy they are over Christmas. Whether you're using it to make the roast potatoes on the big day, or heating up party food over 'Twixmas, taking the time to clean your air fryer beforehand will ensure better results.

(Image credit: Future Studios/Phillip Sowels)

'A dirty air fryer can negatively affect food flavour, and clogged vents can affect performance,' Steve explains. 'To clean your air fryer, remove the basket and soak it in warm soapy water. Wipe down the interior of the air fryer with a damp cloth and a mild detergent.'

This job doesn't have to take long. Try the lemon air fryer cleaning hack for extra speedy results, or you can try a dedicated air fryer cleaner. The Lakeland air fryer cleaner is great for a thorough deep clean.

5. Coffee machine and kettle

Yes, we know these are technically two items, but we've bundled them together as they need to be descaled and cleaned in a similar way. Plus if you have guests staying over, kettles and coffee machines are probably used more frequently than anything else in the kitchen.

'You should be cleaning your smaller kitchen appliances, like coffee machines, toasters etc., every three months or so,' says Gwilym Snook, Appliance Expert at AO.com.

You can clean a coffee machine with vinegar, and the same goes for descaling the kettle too. However, there are also purpose-made descalers for coffee machines and kettles, you can even purchase the coffee machine version by brand.

FAQs

How do you clean under heavy appliances?

Cleaning under heavy appliances is tricky, but it's a must if we don't want years worth of debris to collect. For large appliances that sit on the floor, it's advised to keep a piece of cardboard underneath them, so that you can slide the appliance out without damaging the floor.

'Use a vacuum with a long,thin attachment to reach dust and debris that's settled underneath,' says Galia, Owner and Professional Cleaner, Cleaning Estimate. 'After vacuuming, I like to use a damp microfiber mop or cloth on an extended handle to pick up any lingering dirt. If there's stubborn grime, a mild, all-purpose cleaner sprayed onto the cloth (not directly onto the floor, to avoid puddles) will do the trick.'

How often should you deep clean your appliances?

For a really deep clean, the experts say that 2-3 times a year should be enough for most kitchen appliances - although it does vary depending on how often they're being used.

'If you have a large household constantly cooking, the oven and refrigerator might need more frequent attention--say, every three to four months,' Galia says. 'Smaller appliances like toasters and microwaves can often go six months before a deep clean, as long as you're wiping up spills right away.'

Regular cleaning, like a quick wipe down every week, will keep your appliances running smoothly, and make the deep cleans much easier.