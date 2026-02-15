Cleaning experts warn that you should replace this kitchen item every week

Cleaning experts have revealed that you should be replacing your dish sponge or clothes weekly, as they are often overlooked as the dirtiest items in the kitchen.

We all rely on our dish sponges for clean pots and pans, even if you're lucky enough to have one of the best dishwashers. And if, like me, you wash everything by hand, it's even more important that we're replacing our dish sponges regularly.

According to Georgina Shepherd, cleaning expert at Housekeep, 'sponges and dish cloths should be replaced every week, or fortnightly at the latest.'

It's all to do with how much bacteria our sponges can harbour. Every time the sponge comes into contact with food, dirty water, or even the kitchen sink, small particles of bacteria nestle their way into the sponge's fibres, and once they're there, they tend to stick.

That's why dish sponges do need replacing regularly. 'Sometimes it’s obvious a sponge needs replacing sooner,' Georgina says. 'If it starts to smell musty or damp, feels slimy, or is falling apart, it’s time to chuck it.'

Steve Horner, kitchen hygiene expert at Cladding Centre, revealed that dish sponges are actually one of the most bacteria-laden items in the kitchen. 'They stay warm and damp, which creates the perfect breeding ground for microbes such as E coli and Salmonella.'

Steve warns that using a dirty sponge 'can spread bacteria across worktops, sinks and dishes, increasing the risk of cross contamination in the kitchen.'

Replacing your dish sponge every week is the best way to stop this from happening. That said, there are some things you can do to give those hard-working sponges a helping hand.

How to clean a dish sponge

If you want to prolong our sponge's lifespan, you should clean them as often as possible - ideally once a day, according to Georgina.

'Sponges and cloths can and should be cleaned daily to keep bacteria at bay,' she confirms. 'And simply rinsing them under the tap isn’t enough to clean them.'

The best way to clean a dish sponge or cloth is to pop it in the dishwasher on a hot cycle with your other dishes at the end of each day. It's safe to do this in most dishwashers if you pop the sponge on the top shelf, but refer to the manufacturer's instructions if you're not sure (and make sure you keep on top of cleaning the dishwasher too, so it can clean your sponges and dishes effectively).

If you don't have a dishwasher, soaking your sponge in hot water for five minutes is also effective.

Most dish cloths can go in the washing machine, such as the Marigold Let It Shine Microfiber Cloths, £15.30 for a pack of 20 on Amazon. While I mainly use these to clean the kitchen surfaces, they can be used to wash pots as well, and they're super easy to keep clean.

It's also worth considering silicone sponges, which last longer than traditional synthetic designs. They're relatively affordable (you can get a pack of 3 for £5.99 on Amazon), but they're most effective when used in a bowl or sink of soapy water, because they don't hold on to washing-up liquid like a regular sponge does. A mixture of silicone and synthetic sponges is recommended for the best of both worlds.

Lakeland Microfibre Dual Kitchen Sponges £4.99 at Lakeland These dual-sided microfibre scouring pads from Lakeland are highly raved about. With a soft side for non-stick pans, and a scouring pad for heavy-duty scrubbing, they'll make quick work of washing the dishes. And the best part? They're machine washable. Fairy Skip the Soak Dish Spray Kit £10.42 at Amazon A powerful washing up liquid means your sponge doesn't have to work as hard, and will therefore last longer. Fairy Skip the Soak is formulated to make pre-treating dishes easy and fast, so you get the power of an overnight soak in minute. Impressive stuff.

Miniml Eco White Vinegar Cleaning (5l) £8.25 at Amazon If you don't have a dishwasher, start soaking your sponges in hot water at the end of each day. White vinegar will get them squeaky clean, as it's a natural disinfectant that banishes mildew. Just rinse your sponge under the tap after soaking.

Will you be swapping your dish sponge after this?