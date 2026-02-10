My nan introduced me to this old-school cleaning tool – now I won’t dust my house without it (and it’s professional cleaner-approved!)

Dusting has always been one of my least-favourite cleaning tasks. I find it tedious, time-consuming, and, most of the time, relatively ineffective. And while I’ve spent years as a Cleaning Editor searching for a new and novel way to dust my home, it was actually my nan who introduced me to my new favourite dusting tool: the feather duster.

Of course, it’s easy to assume that getting rid of dust is easy. But the reality is that dust particles are so tiny that so many of them slip through the net when using traditional dusting methods. This can aggravate those with allergies and breathing difficulties, lead to an invasion of dust mites, and even make your home damp if you’re not careful.

And while I grew up watching my nan dust her home with a feather duster, I figured this cleaning tool was just a little too old-school to compete with modern dust-busting alternatives. But after trying an (almost) feather duster in my own home, I now appreciate that old-school cleaning tools have solidified their place in history for a reason.

MR.SIGA Microfiber Duster £15.99 at Amazon It's not a feather duster in the traditional sense, but the essence is there. And with over 11,000 happy Amazon reviews, I knew I had to test this one out. Now, it's a staple in my cleaning caddy.

As I’m a stubborn millennial, the idea of buying a proper old-school feather duster like this Addis Super Soft Real Ostrich Feather Duster (£9.99 at Amazon) didn’t sit right with me when I decided to finally try one out for myself. I assumed modern technology would be far superior, so I started off testing a product I had seen advertised all over my TV instead.

And I have to admit that I was seriously impressed with the Flash Duster Dust Magnet’s (£10.75 at Amazon) ability to clean my home. It really does collect dust like a magnet, and it was horrifying to see the invisible dust that lingers even in areas that look clean.

However, the refillable heads became dirty very quickly, and I found I could only dust half my house before having to throw the head away and replace it with another.

Thankfully, you can recycle the used heads through TerraCycle , but this still didn’t seem very sustainable, convenient, or cost-effective to me. So, I decided to venture down the more traditional route and buy this MR.SIGA Microfiber Duster (£15.99 at Amazon) instead.

Now? I genuinely can’t get enough of it. I whip my (almost) feather duster out whenever I want to dust my house, and I find that the pickup power is even more impressive than a regular microfibre cloth. After all, the fluffy microfibre head traps the dust rather than simply pushing it around. Then, you can simply tap the excess off outside or pop it in the washing machine time and time again.

I’ve also tried so many different ways to dust my blinds , and the feather duster is perhaps the most effective yet. The long handle makes it easy to get into every nook and cranny, and they genuinely look completely dust-free after each cleaning session.

However, I do also use one of the best air purifiers when I’m dusting to capture any lingering particles floating in the air - and I’d suggest every home that cares about air quality and the health of the inhabitants to do the same.

My nan and I aren’t the only ones who love a feather duster, though. Lynsey Crombie, AKA Lynsey Queen of Clean , also uses hers regularly.

Lynsey Crombie Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert Lynsey Crombie is the UK’s leading home expert, specialising in all things cleaning, organising, and home management. A familiar face on popular shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain, Lynsey is their go-to resident expert. Lynsey’s expertise has made her a trusted household name for those seeking smart, time-saving home solutions.

She told me, ‘Microfibre dusters make light work of getting to those hard-to-reach areas such as ceilings, coving, light fittings and the tops of doors. Tackling high surfaces first stops dust from falling onto freshly cleaned floors and furniture.’

She adds, ‘They’re ideal for quick daily resets too, letting you do a speedy once-over without pulling out the vacuum. Brilliant for awkward spots like behind radiators, under beds, and around picture frames and lampshades, where cloths struggle to reach. Lightweight, dry, and ready to go - no sprays, no water, no prep.’

And I happen to agree, Lynsey! Now I really can't dust my home without one.

Could you be tempted by this old-school dusting tool?