For many of us, a dishwasher is something we wouldn’t want to live without, but I’ll be the first to admit that they can be less than perfect. If you frequently find your dishwasher eats up and consequently loses lids, bottle caps and small utensils, Dunlem has launched a pack of two dishwasher bags (£12) to stop this.

The key to a great working kitchen is effective kitchen storage ideas , and this applies to every area of the room, including your dishwasher. And an effective setup always reduces your cleaning and cooking time, leaving more time to enjoy the best bits - eating and hosting.

If you’re fed up with losing small items or them becoming damaged in a dishwasher, and don’t want to go to the hassle of handwashing them, a dishwasher bag could be the solution. They're fuss-free, effective and affordable, which is why I think they’re worth investing in.

I know what you’re about to say - what about the cutlery holder? And yes, while perfect for your knives and forks, these compartments are often not as great a fit for small utensils such as tin openers, mixer equipment, lunchbox lids and scissors (at least not in dishwashers I’ve owned).

It’s a big dishwasher mistake to leave unsecured items in your dishwasher, as not only can this damage the machine, but it can also damage your utensils, too. This is where Dunlem’s dishwasher bags come in.

New to Dunelm, these dishwasher bags are crafted from durable silicone. With a clever button design, all you need to do is fold the bag to fix it in place. You can either use both bags to fashion one large pouch or you can use them as two small pouches, based on your needs. They fold both vertically and horizontally, too.

The flexible nature of the silicone means that it can easily hold a range of different items from baby bottle parts, reusable straws and small kitchen tools, with no more fishing around in the bottom of the dishwasher after the cycle has finished.

What’s more, they are of course dishwasher safe, too, so you can clean them in your machine as needed. I’d argue that these handy bags contribute to the correct way to load a dishwasher , as they protect your appliance, as well as making your life easier when the cycle finishes.

At £12 for a pack of two, I also think they are great value for money. Silicone is typically a durable material, so you can expect it to be long-lasting, too.

Dunelm’s dishwasher bags are the sort of product you don’t know you need until you clasp eyes on them. But if anything helps lessen the drudgery of dirty dishes, I’m on board!