Get yourself down to the middle aisle because Lidl are launching make-your-own-cleaning-kits, and they are one of the best alternatives we’ve seen for the Joseph Joseph CleanTech™ 6-Piece Cleaning Tool Set .

Landing in store on Thursday (19 February), Lidl’s new cleaning range starts with a £2.99 extendable cleaning handle, with a range of handy attachments to shop for. I always find this supermarket a great place to stock up on the best cleaning products , and now I’m excited to get my hands on this space-saving cleaning set.

This set is perfect if you lack storage space in your home, negating the need for multiple tools and brushes. And with attachments costing just £2.99, these prices are too good to resist.

W5 Extendable Handle £2.99 at Lidl Start your kit off with the handy extendable cleaning handle. The attachments screw directly onto the pole, and you can adjust the length as you need. Cleantech™ 6-Piece Cleaning Tool Set £70 at Joseph Joseph Consiting of a glass cleaner, tile scrubber, detail brush, surface scrubber, and duster, and of course extendable pole, this set is ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

If you live in a house with minimal storage space, these make-your-own-cleaning-kits can be a Godsend. While it’s always helpful to look into storage solutions for small spaces, it’s equally beneficial to choose products with small spaces in mind.

With Lidl’s make-you-own-cleaning-kit, you will have one extendible cleaning handle, plus the attachments and brush heads you need, taking up considerably less space in your home than if you had multiple utensils. As someone who has a tiny one-bed flat, I don’t have a lot of storage for cleaning supplies. Because of this, I always look out for streamlined solutions such as this one.

The attachments going on sale include a broom handle, flat floor mop head (in case you don’t have one of the best mops ), a duster and microfibre wiper and squeegee. I’d argue all of these are cleaning essentials, especially the duster , which our Cleaning Editor, Lauren Bradbury , swears by to clean her home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

‘As I live in a small home with limited storage, I absolutely love build-your-own cleaning sets like this. I have the Joseph Joseph CleanTech set, which allows for the same customisation - but it’s significantly more expensive at £70 from Joseph Joseph,’ says Lauren.

‘But with both options offering the chance to swap out cleaning heads for different cleaning tasks, you can streamline the tools and products you use without having to compromise on the cleaning itself. I couldn’t live without mine!’

The Joseph Joseph CleanTech set is indeed considerably more expensive than what Lidl is offering. However, you can expect a high-quality product and effective cleaning. However, if you are working to a budget, Lidl’s make-you-own kit is incredibly affordable and accessible. And honestly, their middle aisle buys have never let me down before.

However, if you do not have a Lidl local to you, or your local store isn’t stocking these cleaning products, I’ve rounded up a few more affordable kits you can shop online.

If you are limited on space for cleaning products, these make-your-own kits are excellent space-savers. But as with all middle aisle offers, when they’re gone, they’re gone.