What can I use instead of dishwasher tablets? Cleaning experts reveal the cheaper alternative that will leave your dishes sparkling
How to get machine-clean dishes without using a dishwasher tablet
If you're looking for a cheap dishwasher tablet alternative that will leave your crockery sparkling at a fraction of the cost, you may already have what you need in your cupboards.
If you have one of the best dishwashers, you'll know they're one of those appliances that none of us would ever want to live without. But they're not the cheapest appliances to buy or run.
When looking at how much it costs to run a dishwasher, you could be spending around £66 a year to use the appliance. On top of that, you'll need to factor in the cost of dishwasher tablets too. But it turns out, a mix of bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar is the cheaper alternative to dishwasher tablets that will still give your dishes a good clean. But experts warn to only use this method occasionally. Here's what you need to know.
How to use bicarbonate of soda instead of dishwasher tablets
Cleaning with vinegar and bicarbonate of soda (also known as baking soda) is known to be effective, and while there are a few things you should never clean with bicarb, you can use them together in your dishwasher. (You can clean a washing machine with baking soda and white vinegar too). They both make great natural cleaning agents and don’t contain the same chemicals as traditional cleaning products.
‘While dishwasher tablets are the most effective way to clean dishes in the dishwasher, you could also try the bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar method,’ suggests Steve Horner, kitchen hygiene expert at Cladding Monkey.
‘This is where you sprinkle two tablespoons of bicarbonate of soda at the bottom of your dishwasher, and place a small bowl of white vinegar in the dishwasher. Let the dishwasher run as normal and the combination should clear your dishes.’
The method ‘works because bicarbonate of soda and vinegar when combined mimics how dishwasher tablets work. For example, bicarbonate of soda naturally cleans and deodorises, while white vinegar is an acid that works to break down any excess grease and limescale on dishes,’ says Steve.
What you need
Sprinkle the bicarbonate of soda directly into the bottom of your dishwasher. It will deodourise and clean your dirty dishes.
Vinegar is an acid that works to break down any excess grease and limescale on dishes.
Is it a good idea to use baking soda and white vinegar in a dishwasher?
While the bicarbonate of soda and vinegar method certainly works, Gwil Snook, dishwasher expert at AO.com has warned against using it regularly.
‘It’s important to note that these alternatives should only be used occasionally, as they may not clean as effectively as dedicated tablets and could potentially damage your machine. Therefore, it's always best to keep dishwasher tablets on hand. Be sure to check your dishwasher manual for specific guidance,’ he says.
Steve states dishwasher tablet alternatives are good to use as they leave less residue in your machine than dishwasher tablets, are cheaper and more environmentally-friendly. We recommend always checking your dishwasher manual before attempting to use an alternative.
While you have the ingredients out, it's worthwhile seeing how to clean a mattress with baking soda too.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
