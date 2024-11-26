I've tested a number of vacuums – these are the 5 vacuum cleaner buying mistakes I warn my friends not to fall for

Choosing the right vacuum cleaner for your home can be a daunting task, especially with so many options available. From uprights to stick models, to traditional canister vacuums with both bagged and bagless options, a lot goes in to bringing the right one home. That means it can be easy to fall into some common traps when you're shopping around.

Just because a model is ranked as one of the best vacuums doesn't automatically mean it'll be the best vacuum for your home and lifestyle. While a lot of considerations are made when I test and recommend models for Ideal Home, I can only account for so many variables that'll crop up in your individual day to day. There are, naturally, some things that can only be tested when you're experiencing it first hand, after all.

While I often hear about many vacuum cleaner mistakes people fall foul to when using their appliance, I'm quickly discovering that a majority of the issues are a result of not being rigid enough during the initial research and buying process. Vacuum cleaners aren't cheap, which is why taking the extra time to consider the below factors can make all the difference in ensuring you make the best possible choice for your needs.

1. Picking the wrong type of vacuum

'For the sake of your wallet, it is important to make sure you choose the right type of vacuum cleaner that will cater to your lifestyle needs. Many people, however, do not research into it first and buy the wrong type,' begins James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder.

If you're acquainted with the world of vacuums, then you probably know that there are multiple types currently available on the market. From corded canister models, to heavy-duty uprights, to lightweight cordless stick vacuums, you're guaranteed to find the right one for your space. It might just take a little digging to find the best option.

Beyond that, there's also the bagged vs bagless vacuums debate to consider, as this can also greatly affect your experience. Therefore, the first order of business is ensuring you're clued up on the differences between upright vs stick models, or whatever other types you're juggling between, to better inform your choice.

'Before buying a vacuum cleaner, consider how many times you would use it, the amount of space you intend to regularly clean, and how much soiling there is regularly,' advises James. Letting these be the driving factors to your decisions will make all the difference in how satisfied you are with your purchase.

(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

2. Not considering your home's layout

Considering the layout of your home is also an important consideration. 'Many people focus on vacuum features rather than thinking about how they'll use the vacuum in their home,' says Joshua Warren, AO's floorcare expert.

'For example, if you have a heavy upright vacuum, it might be a hassle to carry up and down. In this instance, a cordless vacuum would be a better option for these spaces,' he notes.

The latest vacuum cleaner that everyone's raving about might be a lightweight cordless model with a tiny dustbin and no pet-friendly features; however, this could be wildly impractical if you live in a large home with pets and kids. As such, purchasing that kind of vacuum will just leave you frustrated as you'd be constantly emptying it, running out of charge, and experiencing sub-standard performance. In this case, you'd be better off prioritising a heavier duty vacuum for pet hair, which may or may not be cordless.

(Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury)

3. Buying into unnecessary features

As vacuums have continued to evolve to fit the modern times, so have their features. While it's exciting to see vacuum cleaners advance in technology and make their way into smart home trends, namely Dyson and Shark, who have taken big strides with making cleaning more intuitive and intelligent, they're admittedly not essential. In fact, many 'old school' brands like Henry and Miele, for example, have long stuck with their no-fuss bagged, canister models and they have proven their worth over decades of reliable performance.

'People can get caught up in impressive-sounding features that they may never use, such as smart controls or unnecessary settings,' cautions Joshua. 'While these can be nice to have, they might not be worth the extra cost. Focus on the features that genuinely improve your cleaning experience, like suction power, ease of use, or versatility.'

In some cases, intelligent cleaning and auto-detect features can be a huge quality of life upgrade for people as it takes the guesswork out of cleaning, making these vacuum's premium price tags worth it. However, if you value affordability and simplicity, you shouldn't feel pressured to spend hundreds more on features you won't be fussed about later down the line.

(Image credit: Dyson)

4. Underestimating the value of attachments

When you're buying a vacuum, you're buying into a whole cleaning system, and the attachments should reflect that. Although a lot of our time spent vacuuming is cleaning floors, you should also consider what vacuum attachments are important for you.

'Without the right tools, cleaning sofas, curtains, or pet hair can be challenging, and you may have to spend extra buying them separately,' says Joshua. If you've already got a handheld vacuum with everything you need, this could be less of an issue, but if you're starting from scratch then this shouldn't be an afterthought. Don't underestimate the value of having the right vacuum tool for each job, as you'll find yourself missing it if you don't consider it before buying a certain model.

(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

5. Overlooking dustbin capacity

When considering the type of vacuum you should buy, another factor that's easy to overlook in the process is dustbin capacity. 'While a smaller bin might seem manageable, frequent emptying can quickly become a hassle, especially in homes with pets or children,' says Henrique, area manager at Total Clean.

Therefore, understanding your cleaning needs and habit is really important and can make or break your purchase. In some cases, it could even be a matter of simply abandoning models with dustbins altogether and going for a bagged vacuum for more capacity and an allergy-friendly cleaning and emptying experience. If you're vacuuming to help allergies, this is something you should definitely rank higher on your list of non-negotiables.

Shop our top-rated vacuum cleaners

Factoring in all the above points, here's the Ideal Home edit of some of the best vacuum cleaners to suit various cleaning needs and circumstances. If these don't quite take your fancy, you can refer to our buying guides where I go into more depth on different models and their specific purposes.

By avoiding these pitfalls and taking the time to properly assess your home's needs, you can find a vacuum cleaner that'll meet your cleaning requirements, fit your lifestyle, and make vacuuming easier rather than harder.

Buying a vacuum is no small feat, so as long as you do your research, test or refer to reliable first-hand experience where you can, and consider its long-term usability for your everchanging needs, you can rest assured that your investment is one that'll be with you for many years to come.