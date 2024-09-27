Are vacuum cleaners with bags better? Experts reveal why they could be the superior choice for your home

No household is complete without a vacuum, and if you're like many people, you've probably wondered whether bagged or bagless vacuums are the better option.

In the most recent years we've encountered new and innovative models that promise to revolutionise cleaning. However, a common theme among some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market right now? They're cordless and bagless. But, does this necessarily mean that bagless is better?

While both types have their advantages, bagged vacuums have stood the test of time for a reason, and even boast a couple more benefits than their bagless counterparts. But, are vacuum cleaners with bags better?

To settle the debate once and for all, we've asked experts to outline the benefits and disadvantages of both bagged and bagless vacuums, to help you ultimately decide which is the better option for your home and cleaning needs.

Bagged vacuums: pros and cons

Generally speaking, if you're considering buying a bagged vacuum, chances are you're interested in doing so because of the many hygienic and allergy-friendly benefits they offer.

'Vacuum bags are designed to trap dust, dirt, and allergens efficiently during cleaning. They contain specialised filtration systems that are engineered to capture even the smallest particles,' explains Paul Bagwell, founder of Halo. Typically, these are HEPA filters. 'By sealing dirt containing bacteria, mould, and other harmful microorganisms, individuals are not exposed to these pathogens,' he continues.

'The bags minimise contact with dust and debris which can be disposed of whilst leaving as little mess as possible,' adds James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder. Therefore, if you have the tendency to vacuum to help with allergies, choosing a bagged vacuum cleaner is the far more hygienic choice if you're someone who experiences respiratory issues and the like.

Not only that, but Emily Boulton, retail marketing manager at Numatic also notes that bagged vacuums protect the motor from exposure to dust, which in turn, can prolong the performance and lifespan of your vacuum cleaner. As a result, you may be less likely to spot signs your vacuum needs replacing prematurely, but rather when the machine has actually had a good run following frequent use.

However, despite all the benefits of bagged vacuum cleaners, this isn't to say it doesn't come without its disadvantages and nuances to consider too.

'Some vacuums don't indicate when the bag is full, so it can be hard to know when it needs replacing. They are also not very eco-friendly as even though the bags themselves are mainly paper-based, some contain materials that cannot be recycled,' explains James. Of course, on top of that, there's also the cost of vacuum cleaner bags that also needs to be taken into account, as vacuum bags shouldn't be reused and the upkeep of purchasing them isn't for everyone.

Naturally, you should be cleaning your vacuum cleaner routinely anyway, irrespective of whether it's bagged or bagless, but if you opt for the former then you need to ensure you can keep up with the maintenance demands.

Bagless vacuums: pros and cons

For the bigger part of the early 2000s onward, bagless vacuums have been the preferred option for many households, with only a few brands – such as the best Henry vacuum cleaners – holding onto their bagged models. The rise in popularity for bagless vacuums can be attributed to Dyson, who unveiled their first bag-free vacuum cleaner in 1993 – and well, the rest is pretty much history from there.

Bagless vacuums have become the sought after vacuum type in tandem with the best cordless vacuum cleaners for a very similar reason: their sheer convenience.

'Bagless vacuums offer the convenience of quick emptying with no need to purchase, fit, and replace dust bags,' says Emily. Not only that, but James notes that it's easy to know when they need to be emptied thanks to the clear chambers, are more eco-friendly, and can be cheaper long-term as they eliminate the extra cost of purchasing bags.

However, these very benefits are also their weak points. 'They can be messy to empty and instead of bags, have filters that need cleaning regularly to maintain performance,' counters Emily. With bagless vacuums, the possibility of your vacuum losing suction as a result of clogged filters and the like are much higher compared to their bagged counterparts.

When emptying bagless vacuums, you'll sometimes need to physically remove any remaining dust or dirt that is trapped or lodged in the dustbin, unless the vacuum in question offers a special mess-free emptying system, like many of Dyson's models or the Gtech AirRAM Platinum, for example. But even then, you're still at risk of being exposed to dust particles in the air.

'Alternatively, although requiring replenishment of bags, bagged vacuums offer hygienic, dust-free emptying, trapping dust and allergens,' adds Emily.

Which should you choose?

With both arguments in mind, are vacuum cleaners with bags better? In some ways, yes. Although they're not the most popular choice nowadays and are sometimes associated with heavy-duty models, such as the ever-iconic Henry vacuums, there are still lightweight and cordless bagged options out there. Knowing everything we do now, bagged vacuum cleaners definitely don't get far as much credit nowadays as they once did.

Both vacuum cleaners with or without bags offer a solid mix of convenience and benefits – and which one you opt for will boil down to your personal needs and requirements in line with your cleaning style.

If allergies and respiratory issues are ongoing causes for concern for you or people in your household, opting for a bagged vacuum can certainly be seen as the clear choice, so long as you're willing to meet the demands that come with replacing vacuum bags (which is a lot easier than you may think) and repurchasing them. However, bagless vacuums have risen in popularity as the more favourable choice for a reason too, so the choice is ultimately yours.