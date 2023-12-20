Get rid of wood scratches on your dining table with this clever walnut hack

It’s natural that wood develops scratches over time, especially on something so frequently used as a dining table. But when you’re hosting a Christmas dinner, you probably want to make your table look as perfect as possible and luckily it turns out that a popular festive snack is in fact a natural wood scratch remover.

Scratched tabletops are not the ideal Christmas table decoration idea. But it turns out that rubbing the humble walnut can help diminish the appearance of minor wood scratches.

We first came across this clever hack through an Instagram reel, courtesy of @acleanbee. Since it sounded a little too good to be true, we ran it past our experts to confirm whether or not this unconventional wood scratch-removing method is worth a go.

Walnut as a natural wood scratch remover

We love a natural cleaning hack around here, and what could be more natural than using a walnut to get rid of wood scratches?! This clever trick is possible thanks to how the nut’s oils work much like a polish.

‘Rubbing a walnut on wood can diminish the appearance of scratches because the natural oils in walnuts can help mask minor scratches and improve the wood's appearance,’ says Petya Holevich, house cleaning expert from Fantastic Services.

Though it should be noted that this will work only on fairly light and minor scratches, rather than deeper ones.

‘It’s worth being aware that this method can sometimes stain light wood, so it’s best not to use it on expensive furniture or cherished heirlooms,' adds Jack Mills, furniture expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk. 'You should also steer clear of this trick if any of your family have a nut allergy as it could prove dangerous.’

Alternative methods

If you’re not a fan of walnuts, there are other ways you can get rid of wood scratches. Wax wood repair sticks are one option.

‘Wax repair sticks are an alternative DIY fix for hiding minor scratches,' advises Jack. 'These come in various shades, so you can colour-match it to your wood.'

But if you're wanting to stay in the natural lane, there are other equally back-to-basics alternatives to the walnut that you can try.

‘Some other recommendations I have for diminishing and removing minor scratches on wood include tea bags, olive oil and vinegar,’ says Petya. ‘To use tea bags for this purpose, dampen a tea bag and rub it over the scratch. The tannins in it can help darken the scratch, making it less noticeable.'

'If you opt for olive oil and vinegar, mix equal parts of the two ingredients, apply a small amount to the scratch and let it sit for a while before wiping it clean.’

If your scratches are on the deeper side, however, there are still things you can do to recover your table. The best being wood filler.

‘For deeper scratches, you'll need to use a wood filler that matches the colour of the wood. Apply, let it dry and sand it down for a smoother surface,’ advises Petya.

We can’t wait to try all of these hacks over the Christmas break!