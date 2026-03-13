Sorry, cupboards – these are the 3 storage heroes you actually need on a kitchen island that will make daily life easier
The devil is in the detail
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The kitchen island is one of the most sought after features in a kitchen, so I'm a firm believer in treating it kindly with well thought-through storage that makes it operate to the best of it's ability.
Situated in the centre of the room, it's easy to see how an island becomes a dumping ground for bits and bobs that have no other real home, which is why clever kitchen island storage ideas are key to making the space work harder. Forget cupboards - while useful for storing small appliances and pots and pans, they often result in a 'chuck it in and hope for the best' mentality, creating yet another chaotic cupboard that is hard to access.
Instead, these three smaller storage ideas will ensure your kitchen island ideas actually work well for your everyday life rather than causing a headache.Article continues below
1. Basket storage
Drawers are an essential storage idea on an island, but they don't have to look as you'd expect. Opting for basket storage or pantry-style drawers specifically for vegetables will make your island work harder as it has specific uses, while also leaning into a homely look.
'Kitchen islands are often designed with fixed storage such as drawers and cupboards, but incorporating baskets within open shelving offers a more flexible alternative,' says Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director of Mustard Made.
'They’re ideal for storing linens, baking essentials or fresh fruit while keeping everything easily accessible. Because baskets can be lifted out and moved around the kitchen as needed, they work particularly well in busy homes. Choosing different colours or textures is also a simple way to visually organise what’s stored inside.
2. Shallow drawers
Deep drawers are a popular choice for kitchen islands as it creates a useful spot to store pots and pans, but don't forget the importance of shallow drawers, particularly if your island houses a hob.
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'A kitchen island should be somewhere people naturally gather, but it also needs to work hard as a prep space. Making the most of the storage underneath is key,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. 'Shallow top drawers are ideal for everyday essentials - things like a spice drawer insert or an integrated knife block that keep everything within easy reach. Deeper drawers below can hold crockery neatly, and pegboard inserts help keep stacks organised so everything stays tidy and easy to find.'
3. Storage hooks
It isn't just the storage on the inside of your kitchen island that counts, but also the outside. A pot rail is typically situated above a hob for additional storage, but it actually works just as well on the end of an island.
'Small details such as hooks or a rail at the side of the island intended for tea towels or linens also help keep everyday essentials within reach without crowding the worktop,' Al adds.
As well as handy, easy-access storage, it adds interest to the side of an island that is often left plain, particularly if it can be seen from a living area.
Shop kitchen island storage ideas
When planning your kitchen island storage, think about exactly how you'll use the space. If you're a family prone to creating piles of stuff on surfaces, integrated drawer storage might help to combat this and keep work surfaces clear - I know I'm guilty of it!
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).