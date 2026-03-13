Sorry, cupboards – these are the 3 storage heroes you actually need on a kitchen island that will make daily life easier

The kitchen island is one of the most sought after features in a kitchen, so I'm a firm believer in treating it kindly with well thought-through storage that makes it operate to the best of it's ability.

Situated in the centre of the room, it's easy to see how an island becomes a dumping ground for bits and bobs that have no other real home, which is why clever kitchen island storage ideas are key to making the space work harder. Forget cupboards - while useful for storing small appliances and pots and pans, they often result in a 'chuck it in and hope for the best' mentality, creating yet another chaotic cupboard that is hard to access.

Instead, these three smaller storage ideas will ensure your kitchen island ideas actually work well for your everyday life rather than causing a headache.

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1. Basket storage

(Image credit: Magnet)

Drawers are an essential storage idea on an island, but they don't have to look as you'd expect. Opting for basket storage or pantry-style drawers specifically for vegetables will make your island work harder as it has specific uses, while also leaning into a homely look.

'Kitchen islands are often designed with fixed storage such as drawers and cupboards, but incorporating baskets within open shelving offers a more flexible alternative,' says Becca Stern, co-founder and creative director of Mustard Made.

'They’re ideal for storing linens, baking essentials or fresh fruit while keeping everything easily accessible. Because baskets can be lifted out and moved around the kitchen as needed, they work particularly well in busy homes. Choosing different colours or textures is also a simple way to visually organise what’s stored inside.

2. Shallow drawers

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

Deep drawers are a popular choice for kitchen islands as it creates a useful spot to store pots and pans, but don't forget the importance of shallow drawers, particularly if your island houses a hob.

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'A kitchen island should be somewhere people naturally gather, but it also needs to work hard as a prep space. Making the most of the storage underneath is key,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. 'Shallow top drawers are ideal for everyday essentials - things like a spice drawer insert or an integrated knife block that keep everything within easy reach. Deeper drawers below can hold crockery neatly, and pegboard inserts help keep stacks organised so everything stays tidy and easy to find.'

3. Storage hooks

(Image credit: Future / Caroline Mardon)

It isn't just the storage on the inside of your kitchen island that counts, but also the outside. A pot rail is typically situated above a hob for additional storage, but it actually works just as well on the end of an island.

'Small details such as hooks or a rail at the side of the island intended for tea towels or linens also help keep everyday essentials within reach without crowding the worktop,' Al adds.

As well as handy, easy-access storage, it adds interest to the side of an island that is often left plain, particularly if it can be seen from a living area.

Shop kitchen island storage ideas

M&S Set of 3 Wooden Stacking Boxes £30 at Marks and Spencer UK These wooden boxes make a great addition to open shelving to keep bits and bobs tucked away neatly. Nkuku Ikoma Hook Set £55 at nkuku Brass hanging rails look undeniably chic and high end - they're such a better alternative to a stick on plastic hook. Argos Home Argos Home Set of 6 Drawer Organiser - Clear £14 at Argos The different shapes and sizes of these clear organisers will give you so much scope for organising your drawer how you see fit.

When planning your kitchen island storage, think about exactly how you'll use the space. If you're a family prone to creating piles of stuff on surfaces, integrated drawer storage might help to combat this and keep work surfaces clear - I know I'm guilty of it!