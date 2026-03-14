Kitchen 'bantries' are the it-feature I'm coveting in 2026 – it combines practical storage with a party-ready atmosphere

While pantries have long been a lust-worthy kitchen feature that many of us still have on our 'one-day' wishlist, it's safe to say that we've become au fait with the concept. So when I recently heard the term 'bantry', my ears pricked up.

A bantry is two of the best things combined: a bar and a pantry. In any regular kitchen, it can be pretty difficult to find space for both things (as much as we can dream), so combining them creates a fun addition to your kitchen without losing the practical element.

Kitchen pantry ideas are often all about storage and functionality, and while this is still important in a bantry, it's as much about the fun additions like colour and lighting that turn a storage space into a party-ready area.

Article continues below

What is a bantry?

(Image credit: Yellow London)

A bantry combines two of the most desirable elements of a kitchen design: a bar and a pantry. While I'm sure many of us dream about a super chic drinks area for entertaining, it's not top of the priority list when clever kitchen storage ideas and appliances have to be taken into account.

'The idea of the ‘Bantry’, a hybrid of bar and pantry, reflects a broader shift in how kitchens are being used and planned today,' Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'Traditionally, a pantry was a purely practical space for food storage, while drinks and glassware might sit in a separate bar cabinet or dresser elsewhere in the home. What we are now seeing is a merging of those roles into one carefully designed zone within the kitchen, where ingredients, appliances, bottles, and serving pieces are stored together in a way that supports both everyday routines and entertaining.'

(Image credit: Future)

Today, our kitchens must work harder than ever before. Solely designing for practicality isn't good enough - our spaces must also work well for entertaining in all capacities.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'What makes the Bantry particularly relevant now is the way kitchens have evolved into the true centre of the home. People are cooking, hosting, working, and spending time together in the same space, so cabinetry needs to support a variety of activities without making the room feel cluttered or overly busy,' Richard adds.

'Entertaining at home has become more relaxed and integrated into daily life, rather than reserved for formal occasions, and homeowners increasingly want spaces that make hosting feel effortless. A bantry creates a sense of theatre when the doors are opened to reveal a beautifully organised interior.'

How to create your own bantry

(Image credit: Davonport)

While the dreamiest bantries are planned in from the very start of a kitchen design so the space works as both a fully functional pantry and chic bar, it's possible to switch yours around with a few updates too.

'This type of cabinetry is often designed with layers of functionality in mind. Deep drawers might store snacks, cereals, and dry goods, while upper shelving accommodates glassware or decorative bottles, and a durable work surface inside the cupboard creates space for making coffee in the morning or mixing drinks later in the day,' Richard explains.

Storage is essential in a bantry, but ensure there are enough drawers to keep all of your dried goods hidden, so that you can keep the focus on the bar area which can remain neat and tidy.

(Image credit: Yellow London)

Colour can, and should be used bravely in a bantry. Separating the space with glass-fronted doors will allow a hint of playful colour to peep through, creating the fun atmosphere associated with a bar area.

'Integrated lighting is also becoming increasingly common, illuminating the interior so the space feels purposeful and inviting rather than simply a storage cupboard. It transforms what was once a purely practical pantry into something that feels far more sociable and engaging.

'Hardware and lighting are important features in making this work. Solid metal cabinet handles bring drawers to life, adding weight and tactility while elevating everyday joinery,' adds Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. 'Opting for dimmable lighting provides the freedom to shift the space from bright and functional to softer ambient lighting once the drinks start flowing.'

Shop the 'bantry' look

Habitat Habitat Wavy Tray £18 at Habitat UK Lacquered trays are great for adding flair to a worktop in a bar area and will keep bar essentials safely stored in one place. Neptune Holland Stainless Steel Bar Tools, 4pc Set £69 at Neptune This bar essentials kit from Neptune is ultra chic and will last for years to come. M&S Set of 3 Wooden Stacking Boxes £30 at Marks and Spencer UK The warm tone of these kitchen storage boxes from M&S will make a pantry feel welcoming and homely, while also keeping unsightly things stored away.

Even if a brand new walk-in bantry isn't in your plans, swapping out a few items in your pantry cupboard for bar storage will give you a similar look for less.