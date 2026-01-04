6 clever ways to make a radiator look good – there is no excuse for an ugly radiator to sabotage your scheme

Whether you love them or wish they would quietly disappear, radiators are essential fixtures throughout our homes, keeping us warm and toasty during the colder months, but rarely winning style points. More often than not, they’re a large, white eyesore you have to work around, rather than an attractive and considered part of your room scheme. So how can you make a radiator look good?

I live in an old cottage, most of the radiators look like they were installed decades ago, far from “designer”! They work well enough so replacing them has never realistically been an option budget-wise, but as a stylist, I can't help but want my home to look beautiful.

I’ve tried a mixture of tricks; I got my brush out on a couple; painting a radiator subtly camouflages it into the wall behind. I’ve also been strategic with my furniture placement, pushing them into the background of the scheme, rather than centre stage.

In our kitchen, where the heating wasn’t fit for purpose, and where the radiators sit prominently, we did invest in lovely chunky traditional column-style designs. Our plumber was baffled as to why we wanted to spend extra on these radiators, instead of opting for the standard, no frills versions, but even he had to admit that when they were in, they transformed the entire space.

So what are your options to make a radiator look good?

1. Colour match to the wall behind

Just like I did, painting is the quickest and most cost-efficient way to make your radiator look good. Use the same shade as the wall behind to melt them into your existing colour scheme.

Andy Simms, of MyBuilder.com, says, 'Painting radiators works well with the current “colour drenching” trend. There is a potential risk that this will lead to less radiator efficiency, as you’re adding an extra layer of insulation; however, the difference will likely be so small, you won’t notice.'

The right tools are essential for a polished finish; painting behind the radiator can be tricky, a small roller with a long handle (available on Amazon) makes it easier and spray paint on the metal gives a streak-free finish, though colour options can be limited.

Patrick O’Donnell, Brand Ambassador at Farrow & Ball recommends their multisurface Dead Flat finish , which is available in their complete colour palette. 'It’s perfect if you want to blend your radiator in with the wall colour, as it allows you to carry across the same sheen level. Choose a mid to dark shade and take the same colour across walls, ceiling, woodwork, and metal. Blurring the boundaries where all the planes stop and start minimises the impact of a radiator in the room.'

2. Install a radiator cover

A cover instantly disguises a dated radiator and can be chosen to echo your room’s architecture, from shaker to more contemporary designs. It will also turn your radiator into a useful extra surface, ideal in a hallway for your keys or a lamp.

Radiator cover ideas can hide a multitude of sins, as John Molly, founder of Radiator Cabinets uk explains, 'oddly placed radiators can be made to look more symmetrical with a custom-made cover, they are also great for neatly obscuring pipe work and sockets.'

Concerned about heat loss? 'A custom-made radiator cover can be designed with proper ventilation and airflow in mind, ensuring that your radiator can work as efficiently as possible,' explains John.

Andy Simms, of MyBuilder.com , reassures, 'while heat may drop by a small amount, this can be offset with radiator foil, and keeping vents clear of dust and dirt. There’s also the safety benefits to consider - a cover can protect from accidental burns, ideal in a home with small children.'

3. Make it a feature with a styled shelf

A slim shelf positioned just above a radiator reframes it and turns the space into a mini display area, a perfect solution if you have a radiator on an empty stretch of wall in a hallway or living room. Books, a favourite vase or a piece of art will redirect your eye from the functional radiator to a beautiful, curated vignette above.

Sophie Pringle, Creative Director at Pringle & Pringle also suggests a radiator table, 'these slimline tables fix to the wall, but have front legs like a console, they soften the look and provide a generous decorative display surface for lamps and decorative objects.'

Leave enough space above the radiator for the air to circulate; choose materials that can cope with the warmth and avoid placing fresh flowers, delicate artwork, candles and electronics directly in the rising heat.

4. Replace with a contemporary design

Switching an old radiator for a sleek contemporary design can dramatically lift a room, turning what was once a functional object into a design feature. 'Modern radiators come in a stunning range of designs, colours and shapes,' explains Nick Duggan, Director at The Radiator Centre . 'Sculptural designs create beautiful focal points in a room, and vertical or slimline versions tuck neatly into corners and narrow spaces.' These work well in kitchens, keeping wall space free for cabinets or storage.

Some models are disguised as mirrors or artwork, so they hardly look like radiators at all. 'The Cinier range at The Radiator Centre features unique panel radiators which are painted by a renowned French artist,' explains Nick, 'you’re getting a real piece of art as well as a heat source.'

Replacing a radiator isn’t as daunting as it seems, as Nick explains, 'You don’t need to redo the whole system, you can just replace a single radiator or take the opportunity to update several at once.' While confident DIYers can attempt it, a safer option is to call in a qualified heating engineer.

5. Add a pop of colour

Instead of hiding your radiator, celebrate it. A bold red, mustard yellow or vibrant teal turns it into a standout moment and brings energy to your scheme. This works beautifully against both white or more muted, dark painted walls, you can even try matching it to a colour in a bold wallpaper design.

Echo the colour on rugs, cushions or artwork, for a cohesive feel. Treating your radiator like a decorative accent makes it a fun talking point rather than a functional intrusion.

6. Hide with bespoke joinery

Custom-built shelving or library walls that incorporate your radiators seamlessly is a great way to disguise radiators in a living room or study.

'In a sitting room we’ve just designed, we wrapped the space in library joinery and integrated the radiators behind grilles, to allow heat to circulate,' explains Sophie Pringle. 'They disappear completely while still functioning efficiently.'

By incorporating them directly into the design, the whole space has a calm and coherent feel, without any obstructive visual obstacles.

Still not convinced? Try underfloor heating

If radiators truly aren’t your thing, underfloor heating frees up valuable space. 'By removing radiators, you will gain up to 15% more usable floor space within a home,' explains Tom Edmunds, General Manager at Wunda , 'you’re no longer bound by radiator positioning when styling a room’s layout.'

Previously, retrofitting underfloor heating meant an intrusive, messy renovation; however, modern systems, such as Wunda Rapid Response, can be retrofitted on top of a solid floor. Ideal for kitchens and open living spaces. Tom explains that you can 'combine underfloor heating with smart radiator controls throughout the rest of the home, creating a smart heating system that enhances comfort and provides improved efficiency.'

So, there really is no excuse for an ugly radiator to sabotage your scheme. From budget-friendly updates to bold design statements, there are many ways to make a radiator look good.