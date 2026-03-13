The 3:3 rule is the expert-approved secret to organised shelves – here’s all you need to know, and how to make it work in your home

There’s no denying that open shelving can have a transformative effect on your space, instantly creating an open and airy feel. Plus, it provides us with an extra surface to display decor and trinkets.

But, for all its pros, open shelving can become an easy magnet for clutter. If styling isn’t your forte, your shelves will soon look like a dumping ground for ‘things’, with mismatched items crammed into small gaps.

If this sounds familiar, don’t worry. I’ve just discovered a fool-proof styling method that guarantees perfectly curated shelves every time. Introducing the 3:3 rule.

What is the 3:3 rule?

If you’ve ever looked for home decor advice, chances are you would have stumbled across an interior design rule or two. From the 3-5-7 styling trick , to the 2:3 rule , there are countless philosophies that designers swear by for creating the perfect home.

Some of these ideas can seem like more hassle than they’re worth, but the 3:3 rule aims to provide an easy solution to styling shelves.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Anna Stathaki)

‘Shelf styling might seem like a small detail, but it can have a big impact on how a room comes together,’ explains Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company. ‘The 3:3 rule is a simple guideline that adds structure to your shelves while still leaving plenty of room for creativity.’

The 3:3 rule is rooted in the rule of thirds , and follows the same principle as how this is used in photography. Essentially, it involves imagining a grid placed over your shelves to assist with where best to place items.

‘The rule of thirds is a styling trick interior designers often use throughout the home, and it works perfectly for arranging open shelves,’ explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr. ‘By mentally dividing your shelving into a three by three grid, it becomes much easier to assess the visual weight of the space.’

‘A grid of nine sections creates natural points for objects to sit, helping the eye move more easily across the display,’ adds Natalie Prince, fitted furniture expert at Sharps. ‘Rather than spacing items evenly, this method gives shelves a more balanced and relaxed feel, preventing an overly staged look.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Brittain)

In photography, subjects are typically placed within intersecting points on the grid, because this is where our eyes naturally fall. And according to the 3:3 rule, we should take the same approach when placing items on our shelves.

‘Start by selecting the items you want to display and place everything in front of you so you can see what you’re working with before you start arranging,’ advises Natalie.

‘Use the grid setting on your phone’s camera to look at where the lines tend to line up against your own shelves. Then start placing some of the items roughly along these lines, and in varied formations,’ she says. If preferred, you can take a picture of your shelves and draw a grid on top. Or, simply imagining the lines will have the same effect.

How to use the 3:3 rule

Having a formula to follow is a great place to start, but the key to well-styled shelves relies on how you place your items, as well as their position.

‘When shelves are styled thoughtfully, they help tie the different elements of the room together and make the space feel more homely,’ says Kate. So it’s important not to be too rigid when approaching this rule. ‘The key is to treat it as a starting point rather than a formula,’ she says.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Davide Lovatti)

Taking this approach will result in impactful placement that doesn’t feel repetitive. Plus, it's important to ensure that your shelving still reflects your own personality and interior style. ‘The key here is variation,’ explains Natalie.

‘By trailing houseplants along some shelves, incorporating books stacked vertically with ornaments, and mixing in photo frames and decorative objects of varying sizes, you’ll avoid the formulaic look,’ she says. ‘But remember to allow for negative space in between the zones of interest, it’ll allow the eye to move naturally across the shelves without it feeling overwhelming.’

Handshaker Kitchens from £12,000, Olive & Barr (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Layering is another great trick to incorporate when styling your shelves. And again, the rule of thirds can come into play here, as you can group complimentary items by three. ‘Think about layering and texture as much as the objects themselves. Combining materials such as ceramics, glass, wood and greenery can help to bring depth to the display,’ says Kate.

‘Varying the heights of objects whilst also leaving a little negative space, helps the shelves to feel styled and relaxed rather than appearing cluttered, adds Al. ‘It's not necessarily about creating perfect symmetry. Instead, the goal is to counterbalance items and create small focal points of interest.’

