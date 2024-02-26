There's still time to claim £150 off your energy bills using the Warm Home Discount – here's how

It's not news to anyone that the cost of living and the price of keeping our heating on has shot up in recent years. As a result, we're always on the lookout for ways to save, and with the like with the government's Warm Home Discount Scheme closure date coming up soon, it's time to act if you need to.

If enrolled you could get £150 off your electricity bill applied between October 2023 and 31 March 2024. While most people receive this discount automatically if eligible, or after receiving a letter in early January 2024, you still have a chance to receive this if you believe you're eligible and haven't heard anything.

You have until Thursday 29th February 2024 to contact the Warm Home Discount Scheme – you can also try calling 0800 030 9322. If your supplier provides you with both gas as well as electricity, you can also use this to receive the discount on your gas bill instead.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed this close date, explaining

that all claims must be made before the 29th. The helpline will remain open until 31st March 2024, but you will not be able to make claims past the deadline.

If you are eligible for the Warm Home Discount, do be aware that the £150 for your electricity costs will go straight to your energy provider, so you will see this reflected in your bills, rather than having the money go through your back account.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

How to know if you're eligible

The Warm Home Discount is available in England, Wales and Scotland, but is not available in Northern Ireland. If you live in England or Wales you qualify if you either get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit or are on a low income and have high energy costs.

When it comes to Scotland, again you qualify if you either get the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit or are on a low income in Scotland and meet your energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme.

(Image credit: Future Plc/Matt Clayton)

The scheme is aimed at those with a limited income and high energy bills. However, if you're not eligible to apply or you don't do so in time, there are some ways to save energy at home to reduce those bills.

One solution is to replace your boiler. 'If your boiler is older than ten years, it may be time to buy a new one,' advises Andy Kerr, founder of BOXT. 'All new and modern boilers have to be A-rated for efficiency. A more efficient boiler system will significantly reduce energy wastage, which will help to reduce heating bills.'

'By purchasing a new boiler, in the long run, you'll save money and save energy, with research from the Energy Saving Trust showing that you could save up to £840 a year on energy bills with a new, more efficient boiler.'