Experts say this is the best time to put your heating on in the morning to save money and make getting out of bed easier

I hate saying it, but there is definitely a chill in the air this week, and the time has come to start thinking about switching the heating on, and experts have revealed the best time to switch it on in the morning to set you up for the day ahead.

There’s nothing worse than crawling out of your warm duvet into a freezing house in the morning, which is why it’s handy to stick on your heating in the morning and make acclimatising to the working day that little easier.

While there is no exact rule as to when to put your heating on , some times are better than others, and experts say 6.30 am is the sweet spot in the morning.

When to put the heating on in the morning

With soaring energy costs and increasing energy bills , no one wants to waste energy on unnecessary heat in their homes, and knowing exactly when to have your heating on can help save energy at home , too.

‘The coldest time of the day is typically shortly after sunrise, when the rays are weak. I recommend switching your heating on for a short burst between 6:30 and 7:30 am. This takes the edge off the chill as you get out of bed and sets your home up for the day without wasting energy by running it for too long,’ explains Stephen Hankinson, Heating Expert at Electric Radiators Direct .

This schedule ensures your home feels warm during the coldest hours of the day and is ideal for keeping you warm in the morning. However, if you work shift work, and wake earlier or later in the day, you can adjust this time frame to 30 minutes before you wake.

‘The big benefit of this timing is that it balances comfort with cost-efficiency. If you switch the heating on only after getting up, you’ll likely be tempted to crank it up to warm the house quickly, which uses more energy,' explains Stephen Day, a Heating Engineer from iHeat .

'If you put it on too early, you’ll end up heating a space no one is using, which isn’t efficient either. Plus, overheating can actually disrupt your sleep in the early hours, especially if your bedroom gets too warm.

‘A lot of people don’t realise that their home doesn’t need to be roasting, and a temperature of around 18-20°C is ideal for the morning, and if you’ve got a well-insulated property, it won’t take long to reach that, even on the chilliest mornings.’

Have you switched your heating on yet? Or is it too early in the year for you?