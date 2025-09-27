Don’t even think about switching your heating on until you’ve completed this home maintenance job – ‘it will make a huge difference to your energy bills’

As it starts to get colder, it becomes more and more tempting to reach for the thermostat, but before you switch your heating on, experts say there is a vital home maintenance task you should do first.

Early autumn is the best time to ensure your heating system is up to scratch, and one of the best ways to ensure your radiators are working efficiently is by bleeding your radiators.

With right now being one of the best times to bleed your radiators, as well as carrying out other vital maintenance tasks such as servicing your boiler, you shouldn't put it off for much longer. In fact, experts say you shouldn’t even think about switching your heating on until you’ve bled your radiators. Here’s why...

Why you need to bleed your radiators now

Ensuring your heating system is working as efficiently as it should be is one of the easiest ways you can save energy at home. And with energy bills increasing in October, it’s incredibly important that you’re not paying too much to heat your home.

Bleeding your radiators means you can get rid of any trapped air in the pipes, ensuring even heating when you do switch the heating on.

(Image credit: Future/Kasia Fiszer)

‘Over time, air pockets can build up inside radiators, and this prevents the hot water from circulating properly,' explains Gareth Kloet, Go.Compare’s energy expert. This not only means your home won’t heat up as evenly, but it can also put unnecessary strain on your boiler.'

'Bleeding your radiators regularly - and particularly before you switch the heating back on - can help make sure you avoid these issues. It’s a good habit to check your radiators at least once a year - and early autumn, just before you start using your heating, is a good time.'

'With the colder weather in the last few weeks, you might have been using your heating already - but don't panic if you haven't bled your radiators yet. When you're able, check whether they are taking longer to heat up than usual, or have any cold spots at the top. This is a sign they need to be bled.'

‘While bleeding your radiators won’t slash your bills overnight, it will help your heating system work more effectively, which could prevent wasted energy and higher costs in the long run. It’s one job that could make your home warmer - and your boiler's workload lighter.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

The good news is that bleeding your radiator will only take 10 minutes, and all you need is a radiator key (you can pick a set of two up for just £5.99 on Amazon). In your local DIY store, you can pick up a single radiator key for as little as £2. It’s a low-effort job, but it makes a big difference.

‘Bleeding your radiators can improve heating efficiency by up to 15%, which can translate to around £2.26 per week per radiator in energy savings during the colder months. Over four months, that’s roughly £36 to £45 saved per radiator, which can make a huge difference to your energy bills,’ says Stephen Day, a heating engineer at iHeat.

Before you get started, make sure you switch your heating off (if you’ve already turned it on) and place some towels down to protect your flooring. Then it is as simple as using the key to open your radiator valve and letting the excess air out.

If you find your radiators need to be repeatedly bled throughout winter, it could be a sign of a larger problem, and it is always worth consulting an engineer.

Bleeding your radiators is an essential task that should not be overlooked. It can save you both money on your bills and ensure a warm, cosy home all winter.