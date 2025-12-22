The run-up to Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year. From present shopping to socialising, to the festive food shop and of course, getting the house tidy for visiting guests. It can feel like you don’t stop during the whole month of December. And if you feel like you’re running out of time or a little burnt out, don’t worry, as I asked decluttering and cleaning experts how to get the home ready for Christmas in just one hour.

One thing that a lot of the best decluttering methods require is time. Time to sift through multitudes of stuff, time to consider the meaning of each item and time to reorganise at the end. If you’re running out of time or decluttering makes you feel overwhelmed , don’t worry, it is possible to make your home presentable in just an hour.

So, save the big cleaning and decluttering jobs for January, and follow our expert advice for tidying your home in an hour. So, you can enjoy Christmas with your family, without thinking about the next cleaning job.

How to declutter a home in one hour for christmas

While it’s always lovely having guests for Christmas, it can feel overwhelming getting the house ready for their arrival. With decluttering a guest room also added to your list of chores, it also pays to know how to declutter a house fast .

‘If time is tight, treat your hour as a guest entrance edit. Focus first on the spaces guests will see and use, such as the hallway, living room, guest bathroom and main seating areas. Clear visible clutter, fluff cushions and throws and place essentials like extra towels and guest toiletries in obvious, accessible spots. These quick wins create an immediate sense of order,’ says Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage .

‘Guests rarely notice meticulous detail. However, they do notice flow and function. By prioritising zones they interact with first, you remove the visual noise that makes a space feel chaotic, and you make comfort effortless. It’s about perceived order, not perfection, so that the entire home feels welcoming without hours of work.’

It’s also handy to break down your hour into bite-sized chunks. This form of micro-decluttering gives you 15 minutes or so to tackle certain zones like your living room, and you will be surprised at what you can achieve in just a short amount of time.

Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at smol , shares what she would do if she had just 20 minutes to clean her bathroom ahead of guests arriving.

‘A clean bathroom feels like you’ve done far more than you actually have. For a regular spruce up, aim for about 10–20 minutes, focusing on surfaces and mirrors (5 minutes), wiping down the shower/bath (5 minutes) using a foaming bathroom spray with a low pH to break down limescale, and the toilet (5 minutes),’ she says.

‘If you have issues with limescale in your loo, a great hack is popping a dishwasher tablet into the toilet bowl to dissolve overnight. For those with less time looking to make some visual impact, clean the taps; sparkling chrome instantly makes a bathroom look cleaner.’

She also recommends taking a targeted approach to cleaning, whereby you only clean where necessary.

‘Damp dusting surfaces, using a simple multi-purpose spray and a cloth, will make your home look more polished, filling the room with a clean scent. Always work top to bottom, dusting first to let the vacuum catch disturbed particles,’ she suggests.

‘Skip cleaning the whole house. Instead, quickly vacuum the high-traffic zones like the hallway, stairs, and around the sofa.

‘Fluff up sofa cushions and fold throws; this living room equivalent of making the bed is unbelievably effective for the time it takes. Nothing ruins festive party vibes like an overflowing bin, so empty all rubbish containers.’

Is it possible to get a home guest ready in one hour?

It may not sound like enough time, but believe me, it is possible. Working to a timeframe can help prevent procrastination, while having a clear plan allows you to cut through the noise and get the job done.

‘An hour is enough to create a sense of calm and readiness if you work with purpose and prioritise around how your guests will move through the space. Quick, targeted edits make the biggest impact. Trying to tackle every drawer or shelf in that time usually doesn’t move the needle visually, but focusing on key areas does,’ says Max.

‘A space looks good when the eye can rest, uncluttered surfaces, thoughtful textiles and a few curated accents go a long way. Swap out heavy décor for a simple winter arrangement or seasonal greenery, tuck blankets into baskets and position seating to feel inviting. It’s less about decorating every inch and more about intentional simplicity.’

You need time to relax over Christmas and enjoy time with loved ones. You don’t want to spend a whole break scrubbing when an hour will suffice.