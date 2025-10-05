This is the exact date to turn your heating on in 2025, according to heating experts

It feels like as soon as we head into the '-ber' months, the debate starts about when it’s time to turn our thermostats on. And while it’s common sense that you put the heating on when you’re cold, I wanted to find out whether the exact date mattered.

The general rule of thumb is that when temperatures drop below 15 degrees, you should turn your heating on. But with the current weather bringing a peculiar mix of sunshine and storms, I wanted to narrow this down to an exact date, if possible!

While there’s no special formula to determine the ‘best’ day to turn your heating on, heating experts have said that between the 13th and 17th of October is the best time to switch your heating on in 2025. This is why.

When to turn your heating on in 2025

To determine when to turn the heating on in 2025, we need to look at the weather forecast first.

BBC Weather says that October temperatures are likely to be average, even a little above, with some risk of fog and frost - but no particularly cold spells.

(Image credit: Future)

‘Forecasts show temperatures dipping to 15°C from October 13th, which matches NHS guidance that homes should be heated once outdoor temperatures fall below this point,' says Les Roberts, energy expert at Bionic.

'That makes the 13th an important marker – the point where the cold begins to affect not just comfort, but also health and the condition of your home.'

For vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those with a serious illness, the NHS recommends turning the heating on when it drops below 18ºC.

However, John Klee, heating technology expert at BestHeating, argues that the 17th is a better time to switch your heating on. ‘After analysing Met Office average temperature data from the past few years, I can reveal that the 13th of October is a tad too early to put the heating back on.'

'The NHS advises that once temperatures drop below 15°C, people should put the heating on for health reasons, and when looking at recorded averages between September and December in recent years, temperatures are consistently below 15 degrees from the 17th of October.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James Merrell)

So, while that’s not given me the exact date, it has given me the best week to turn my healing on, and shows how you can decide, too. By keeping an eye on outside temperatures, you can spot when temperatures dip below 15ºC and stay there.

As the price cap increased in October, many of us are worried about the cost of energy this year. If you’re looking to save energy at home, it’s worth taking practical steps now, such as bleeding your radiators and having your boiler serviced to ensure everything is working as efficiently as possible.

You should also follow Martin Lewis’ advice of scheduling your heating when you need it rather than leaving it on low all day.

‘With many worried about their finances, it can be tempting to hold off putting the heating on, but be careful delaying this too long, as it can cause more issues than it's worth,' cautions John.

'For those struggling, we recommend contacting your local council or energy supplier as there are often grants and help available to keep you safe throughout winter.'

Whether you choose the 13th or 17th, there are plenty of options to save money on your heating bills this year. Which day are you choosing, or have you already switched your heating?