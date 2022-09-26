Ideal Home is launching the first Home Energy Week to showcase the best energy-saving tips

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ideal Home is launching the UK’s first national Home Energy Week, together with sister brand Homebuilding & Renovating; a campaign to raise awareness of the changes that can make our homes more energy efficient and lower energy bills.

Energy prices will impact millions of households from October, despite Liz Truss’ energy price freeze . There has never been a better time to make energy-saving home improvements.

Throughout National Home Energy Week, which runs from 26 September - 2 October, Ideal Home and Homebuilding & Renovating (opens in new tab) will be providing a wealth of information, including pragmatic and realistic solutions for homeowners to ensure you don’t pay more for your energy usage than you need to.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Ideal Home’s Home Energy Hub will guide you through information such as the running costs of tumble dryers, as well as the best energy-saving products under £50 that could reduce your utility bills this winter.

It isn’t easy cutting through the hype and debunking the myths when it comes to greening up our homes, so our expert guides will help you learn what you need to know - depending on your budget and your type of home - to ensure you make your home more energy efficient.

(Image credit: Smart Energy GB)

National Home Energy Week runs from 26-30 September. You can follow our activity on Twitter and Facebook.

Get free tickets to the Home Energy Academy at the London Homebuilding Show

Home Energy Week will culminate in the Homebuilding & Renovating Show at ExCeL, London (30 September to 2 October 2022), to which you can pick up two free tickets now (opens in new tab). It will include two new features designed to give showgoers expert energy advice.

One of these features is Home Energy Hour, where industry leaders including eco-expert David Hilton will be talking on topics including how to retrofit a house and make green home improvements such as installing effective draught-proofing.

Homeowners wanting individual advice will also be able to book a one-to-one session with an expert at the Home Energy Academy.