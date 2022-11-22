House price predictions for the next five years and how to protect yourself from drops
After a period of rapid house price rises, property values have been forecast to fall leading experts to lay out house price predictions for the next five years
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
House prices have been skyrocketing since the pandemic, but as the cost of living crisis continues to rise, what are house price predictions for the next five years?
In September 2022, the average UK house price was £295,000, £26,000 more than it was in September 2021. But with inflation rates soaring to a 41-year high, and the Bank of England raising interest rates as a result, are house prices likely to continue to rise too for those looking to buy a house?
House price predictions for the next five years
Several economic and property experts have laid out house price predictions for the next 5 years or less.
House price predictions for 2023/2024
Rising interest rates are the main reason behind a predicted slow down in the housing market in 2023 and 2024. But experts differ in their opinions of how quickly the Bank of England will continue to increase the base rate, which was raised to 3% in November.
Estate agents Savills expects the base rate to rise to 4% in early 2023 and remain there until mid-2024 before starting to fall back. Capital Economics predicts the base rate to rise to 5% next year before dropping to 3.25% in 2024.
It’s generally agreed, however, that mortgage rates of around 5% will remain the norm for the next two years.
As interest rates remain higher fewer buyers can afford to purchase a home so house prices will fall. Sellers are also reluctant to sell when house prices are falling which will add to the slowdown in the housing market.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|2023
|2024
|Savills
|-10%
|1%
|Knight Frank
|-5%
|-5%
|Capital Economics*
|-8.5%
|-2.5%
*Price falls in quarter 4 compared to the previous quarter
Against this backdrop, estate agents Savills and Knight Frank expect house prices to drop by 10% and 5% respectively in 2023.
Economic experts Capital Economics are forecasting that in quarter four house prices will be 8.5% lower than they were in Q4 2022.
Although the experts differ in their views of how quickly house prices will fall, they agree that by the end of 2024 house prices will have fallen by around 10% wiping out around half of the gains made by homeowners since the start of the pandemic.
Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, says: 'The mortgage rate spike after the mini budget led to October being a bad month for the housing market, filling it with uncertainty. Rates since then have already fallen.
'Putting that to one side, things were changing anyway. Inflation hit a 40-year high in August, so the Bank of England had to raise rates quicker which feeds through into higher mortgage costs. That’s the main reason we think house prices will fall.'
House price predictions for 2025, 2026 and 2027
The decline in house prices is expected to be short-lived.
Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, says: 'There are several factors that will protect the housing market from the risk of a bigger downturn like we saw after the financial crisis.
'Until August this year when the rules changed, borrowers have had their affordability heavily stress-tested by their mortgage lender which has protected them from becoming over-indebted. This, combined with relatively modest unemployment expectations and signs that lenders are looking to work with existing borrowers to help them manage their household finances, should limit the amount of repossessed homes, from hitting the market next year.'
Savills says it expects to see house price growth of 1% in 2024 and a larger rebound of 7% in 2026 if mortgage lenders cut rates over the next 12 months and the base rate declines from mid-2024 as inflation falls.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|2025
|2026
|2027
|Savills
|3.5%
|7%
|5.5%
|Knight Frank
|2%
|4%
|n/a
|Capital Economics*
|2%
|n/a
|n/a
*Price falls in quarter 4 compared to the previous quarter
What will happen to house prices in the shorter term?
Homebuying demand fell after the September mini budget, but according to Zoopla more than 290,000 sales are still progressing towards completion. This will limit any immediate impact on house prices.
Nationwide recorded a 0.9% monthly decline in house prices in October but such a small decrease will not be enough to register an annual fall in house prices this year.
Capital Economics predicts house prices in quarter four to be 6.8% higher than in Q4 2021 while Knight Frank expects house prices to end the year 6% higher than they were last year.
How to protect yourself from house price drops
You can take several measures to protect yourself from house price falls.
- Put down a larger deposit. If you have spare savings and are worried about ending up in negative equity, where your mortgage is worth more than your home, you might want to increase the size of your deposit so you have a smaller mortgage.
- Haggle down the price. With fewer buyers in the market you have a better chance of negotiating down the asking price by the amount house prices are predicted to fall over the next two years.
- Have a five-year plan. Anyone who needs to buy a home now should not get too hung up on a fall in house prices next year if their move is a medium to long-term decision. If you plan to stay in your new home for the medium to long term your property will gradually begin to rise in value again.
Samantha Partington is a personal finance journalist specialising in mortgages and the property market.
Over the past nine years, Samantha has worked for the Daily Mail, trade website Mortgage Solutions and business title Property Week. She regularly writes for national money pages including Money Mail and Sun Money and supports prop tech firms with content writing.
-
Presenter Alice Beer's simple trick for staying warm in bed that we're all forgetting
If you're struggling to sleep, maybe your duvet isn't the problem after all...
By Jullia Joson
-
These gold side tables have a £100 difference in price – but you'd never know
Your daily homeware inspiration: get the look for less
By Millie Hurst
-
Are heated clothes airers expensive to run? How much it costs to dry laundry on a heated dryer
We've worked out how much it costs to run a heated clothes airer and how to save on running costs
By Rebecca Knight
-
Shared ownership pros and cons - and how the scheme actually works
We highlight the shared ownership pros and cons as well as how the scheme works to help you see if it’s the right option for you
By Sophie Vening
-
How much will my mortgage go up if interest rates rise further?
With interest rates rising to combat soaring inflation, millions of homeowners will be wondering how much will my mortgage go up?
By Samantha Partington
-
How does inflation affect mortgage rates? Our expert explains how your monthly payments could be affected
We all know that inflation is at a 40-year high, but how does inflation affect mortgage rates?
By Ruth Emery
-
Should I downsize to save money? What you should consider before you do
‘Should I downsize?’ may be a question crossing many homeowners’ minds right now – here’s what you should consider before you do
By Samantha Partington
-
Is now a good time to buy a house or not? What you need to know
House price growth is slowing but mortgage rates are rising so is now a good time to buy a house?
By Samantha Partington
-
Why are mortgage rates going up? Experts explain what you need to know
Turmoil in the mortgage market continues, but why are mortgage rates going up and what does this mean for you?
By Sarah Handley
-
Best first-time buyer mortgages available right now - October 2022
Finding the best first-time buyer mortgage can feel really daunting, especially when there are so many options to choose from and rates are changing so quickly - follow this guide to find the best deal
By Samantha Partington
-
Stamp duty bands ‒ how do they work and how much tax will you have to pay?
The stamp duty bands that apply to you will affect how much tax you have to pay, so make sure you know how they work
By Samantha Partington