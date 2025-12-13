Cupboard curtains have been a light obsession on the Ideal Home team for quite some time now - particularly in our kitchens where practical storage solutions often aren't that stylish. However chic a kitchen cupboard curtain may be, it often requires whipping out a sewing machine and getting to work. That was, until now - Dunelm has released their own adorable cupboard curtain for a mere £15.

While cupboard curtains don't require a textiles degree in order to fashion, it's a project that typically falls to the bottom of a never-ending to-do list. Particularly in the run up to Christmas, when fixing all those little odd jobs before your in-laws arrive, finding affordable solutions that require barely any effort will provide a true sense of accomplishment.

This is why I was thrilled to come across Dunelm's brand new kitchen cupboard curtain. It comes in a handful of different colours and patterns, so you can still find a style to suit your kitchen scheme. Whether it's to hide open shelving that has become cluttered or disguise a washing machine, for £15, you really can't go wrong.

Dunelm Linford Stripe Slot Top Unlined Undercounter Curtain £15 at Dunelm This navy and white cupboard curtain will go with so many kitchen colour schemes, whether it's cream, pale pink, navy or even burgundy.

Cosy, inviting kitchens were very much a trend in 2025, and this is set to continue in the predicted kitchen trends for 2026. Making our cooking spaces feel like an extension of our living areas through softer materials, colour and pattern creates that nostalgic feel that we want the heart of our home to evoke.

A cupboard curtain does exactly that. A style that is commonly seen elsewhere in the home, it creates a homely, lived-in aesthetic - that also has a practical purpose.

Particularly in small spaces, kitchen storage can be hard to come by, and this is exactly the situation where you need it to be organised, so that your cooking areas don't feel cluttered. Keeping things tucked away is key, and a cupboard curtain will disguise any unsightly shelving as well as white goods that aren't built-in.

I love the idea of using a cupboard curtain to disguise appliances - it helps get a kitchen ready for hosting by reducing visual clutter and hiding anything a bit more functional (and less aesthetically pleasing).

Luckily, this Dunelm cupboard curtain comes in a few different colours and patterns, too. The Linford Stripe curtain comes in navy and white stripes and a natural beige colourway for a classic look, while the green gingham curtain is perfect for cottagecore schemes. There's also a William Morris-inspired pattern in a soft cream colour palette that will create a truly traditional look.

If you've been coveting the cupboard curtain trend but didn't want to commit to making your own, or you're simply in the market for a handy, affordable kitchen update before Christmas, Dunelm has made it so simple.

Dunelm Chartwell Patterned Slot Top Unlined Undercounter Curtain £15 at Dunelm This light floral has a classic look that will look perfect in country kitchens. Dunelm Gingham Checked Slot Top Unlined Undercounter Curtain £15 at Dunelm Green is such a popular kitchen colour and this gingham style will add a cute and cosy touch. Dunelm Extendable Net Curtain and Voile Tension Rod £5 at Dunelm All you need to complete your cupboard curtain is a tension rod - I love the classic, high-end look of this dark wood option.

Cupboard curtains are here to stay and offer the ultimate kitchen fix for the festive season or the new year - plus, it's a great little project for those in-between days.