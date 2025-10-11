Lidl is selling a dehumidifier with a dedicated laundry mode to dry clothes faster – it's half the price of similar models

A dehumidifier is coming to the middle of Lidl on Thursday, and I can guarantee this bargain buy is going to sell fast.

If you've been struggling to get your laundry to dry inside this autumn, then one of the best dehumidifiers is the easiest solution. These clever devices extract moisture from the air, which helps to dry clothes in winter and prevent damp. Unfortunately, it is very rare to see a powerful dehumidifier for under £100. But that is where Lidl comes in.

The Tronic dehumidifier will be available at the budget supermarket from Thursday, 16th, at the bargain price of £74.99. I know that might not sound cheap, but it's half the price of the Dryzone Dehumidifier, priced at £150 on Amazon, which is one of the best value for money dehumidifiers you can buy.

We haven't tested the Lidl dehumidifier, but Ideal Home's dehumidifier expert, Jenny McFarlane, is impressed by the specifications.

'Lidl's latest dehumidifier is a steal at £74.99, especially since similar branded models can cost more than twice the price,' she says

'It's on the smaller side, sucking up 10L of moisture a day, but it still packs enough punch to tackle damp and condensation issues in smaller spaces, and its 2.1L water tank is a good size too. The real standout feature is its laundry mode for drying clothes faster indoors, which can be a real challenge for many households as the weather turns colder and wetter.'

The Lidl dehumidifier is only available to purchase in store, so if you don't have a Lidl nearby, the Dryzone dehumidifier is a great alternative. It is more expensive than the Lidl version, but it is a compact dehumidifier and air purifier in one, so you are getting two products for the £150 price tag.

It also has a slightly bigger 2.2L water tank capacity and an extraction rate of 12L. It received 4.5 stars in our Dryzone dehumidifier review, and our reviewer was impressed with its affordability and effectiveness for its size.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a dehumidifier under £100, you can try the ProBreeze mini dehumidifier, priced at £37.99 on Amazon. It is nowhere near as powerful as the Lidl version with a 1500ml tank and a 0.5L extraction rate per day, but it is quiet and small. I have the mini ProBreeze at home and use it together with my heated airer, tucked underneath the cover to help dry my laundry faster.

Dehumidifiers are a game-changer in the colder months and, when paired with the best heated airer, will dry laundry in no time.

So, if you live near a Lidl and don't have a dehumidifier yet, I recommend you consider a trip this Thursday.