When the colder months roll in and getting washing dry becomes one of the hardest working bits of kit in my home. I've tested a few over the years, but the Lakeland Dry:Soon 3-tier heated airer and its cover, which is currently £85 off, is a model that has consistently appeared in our best heated clothes airer guide.

The bundle is currently £159.98 at Lakeland, right now from a combined £244.98, if you bought the airer (usually £199.99) and the cover (£44.99) separately. You're effectively getting the cover completely free, and a good whack of cash off the airer too. Plus, you've got free standard delivery and Lakeland's 3-year guarantee included, which is always a bonus.

Considering how quickly these sell out every autumn, I'd say it's well worth jumping on before stock runs low. Here's why we think this is a deal not to miss.

Drysoon Dry:soon 3-Tier Heated Airer and Cover Bundle £159.98 at Lakeland

Lakeland's bestselling heated clothes airer is one of my favourites because it offers 21 metres of drying space, enough for around two full loads of washing. Plus, it's great for those who have limited storage space as it folds flat.

The running costs are also low in comparison to using a tumble dryer, at approximately 9p per hour, making it one of the most energy-efficient ways to dry laundry indoors in winter.

However, here's the reason why this deal is different to the rest: the cover. The heated bars warm up gently and evenly, which makes clothes dry faster. Teaming that with the fitted cover will make it even more effective as it'll help trap warm air inside.

The cover features mesh panels and sides to stop the heated airer from overheating, and these also allow moisture build-up to escape.

So, if you're tired of waiting days to dry your clothes, this bundle really is worth the investment.

For me, investing in a heated clothes airer has really paid for itself several times over in saved tumble dryer cycles alone. And now that there's a deal like this for both a best-selling airer and a cover, it's the best time to buy if you're still on the fence.

But hurry, this discount definitely won't stick around for long, so snap one of these up while stocks last.

Heated clothes airer deal alternatives

This is not the only heated clothes airer on offer at Lakeland for a limited time only. Here are our top picks to snap up quickly.

Will you be getting your hands on one of these Lakeland Dry:soon heated airers? Let us know in the comments.